The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 returned to Los Angeles on Sunday, October 18, for the first time in 19 years, according to W Magazine. The night’s biggest surprise was Kylie Jenner, who walked the runway wearing the most expensive Fantasy Bra in the brand’s history, valued at $50 million.

Kylie Jenner made a surprise runway appearance wearing a $50 million Fantasy Bra featuring 4,410 diamonds, created in collaboration with jeweler Jacob & Co.

Bella Hadid opened the show, while Adriana Lima closed it. Trinity Rodman and Natalia Bryant made their debuts, and Solange Omon was introduced as the newest Angel.

The show featured a theme inspired by the four seasons, with live performances by Megan Thee Stallion, KATSEYE, Megan Moroney, and Tate McRae.

Why it matters: The fashion show returned in 2024 after a six-year hiatus, according to USA Today. The 2026 edition highlights how the brand is reinventing itself through models from different generations, an open casting call, and a symbolic return to California after two years in New York.

Kylie Jenner Wears $50 Million Fantasy Bra at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026

The Fantasy Bra returned to the runway after an eight-year absence, setting a new record. According to USA Today, the piece far exceeds the previous record-holder, the $15 million Fantasy Bra worn by Gisele Bündchen in 2000. Jenner made an unannounced appearance wearing the diamond-studded creation, which features 4,410 stones and was designed in collaboration with Jacob & Co.

Watching from the front row were her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, her mother, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble. Nicole Kidman and Tinashe were also among the attendees.

Victoria’s Secret 2026 Models: Returning Angels, Debuts, and a Newcomer

According to USA Today, Bella Hadid opened the show, while Adriana Lima closed it wearing her signature wings. Other models on the runway included Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Alex Consani, and Liu Wen. The show also featured highly anticipated comebacks: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley returned after 16 years, while Elsa Hosk walked the runway for the first time in nearly a decade. Barbara Palvin also appeared on the runway just six weeks after welcoming her first child with Dylan Sprouse.

Among the newcomers were soccer star Trinity Rodman and Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, who made their runway debuts. According to W Magazine, the newest Angel is Solange Omon, winner of the YouTube series «Angels Among Us,» a nationwide casting competition in which 1,200 women competed for a spot in the show and a contract with IMG Models. For a look back at the previous edition, read our article about the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show models.