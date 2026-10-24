The 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards had a big star: Fuerza Regida took home 8 awards, while Bad Bunny won 7 without attending the ceremony. The event was held on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, with Carmen Villalobos and Javier Poza as hosts, and was broadcast on Telemundo and Peacock, according to a Telemundo/NBCUniversal statement on October 23.

Fuerza Regida was the most awarded artist of the night, with 8 awards, including four for «Marlboro Rojo» and the Billboard Vanguardia award.

was the most awarded artist of the night, with 8 awards, including four for «Marlboro Rojo» and the Billboard Vanguardia award. Bad Bunny won 7 awards, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year, although he did not attend.

won 7 awards, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year, although he did not attend. Karol G, Peso Pluma, Romeo Santos, and Rosalía also took home major awards, and there were tributes to Cristian Castro, Rubén Blades, and Juan Gabriel.

Why it matters: the list of winners brings together regional Mexican, pop, tropical music, and big names in urban music in one night. This shows the variety of sounds that currently lead Latin music, according to Billboard’s award distribution.

Fuerza Regida and Bad Bunny Dominate the Night

Fuerza Regida made «Marlboro Rojo» the song of the night. The song won Hot Latin Song of the Year, Streaming Song, Latin Global 200 Song, and Regional Mexican Song. Additionally, the group received the Billboard Vanguardia award. Its vocalist, JOP, summed it up like this: «it’s 10 years of career».

Bad Bunny, on the other hand, added 7 awards without being present in Miami. Among them are Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year, two of the most important recognitions of the ceremony.

More Winners and Tributes

Karol G took home 4 awards. She won Latin Pop Song for «Coleccionando heridas», with Marco Antonio Solís, and the new Fan Artist award, which was decided by public vote.

Peso Pluma and Tito Double P won together with the album DINASTIA, which was chosen as Latin Album of the Year and Regional Mexican Album. Their song «daño» won Vocal Collaboration.

Romeo Santos and Prince Royce won with «Lokita por mi», which won Latin Airplay Song and Tropical Song. They also received an award for their album Better late than never.