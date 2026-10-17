USCIS Increases Immigration Fees: New Costs for Work Permits and TPS
Posted on 10/17/26 at 18:11
- USCIS increases immigration fees starting today.
- Some applications rise by up to $30.
- Incorrect payments may result in rejections.
USCIS is increasing fees. Immigrants undergoing certain procedures in the United States will have to pay more starting this Friday, October 16, 2026. The adjustment announced by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) affects some work permits, applications for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and asylum-related procedures.
According to information published by La Opinión and official USCIS notices, the new amounts correspond to the 2027 fiscal year and are in response to an annual inflation adjustment established in the law HR 1, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
The increases range from $3 to $30, but may represent an additional expense for those who need to cover multiple procedures. Additionally, the agency warns that applications submitted with an incorrect fee may be rejected.
USCIS Increases Immigration Fees: These Are the New Costs of Immigration Procedures
Among the main changes are the fees applicable to certain work permits, initial TPS applications, and payments related to asylum procedures.
These are the new amounts:
Initial work permit: increases from $560 to $570 for certain asylum applicants, individuals with conditional migrant release, and TPS beneficiaries.
Initial TPS application: rises from $510 to $520 through Form I-821.
Pending asylum annual fee: increases from $102 to $105 for individuals required to pay this fee.
Migrant Conditional Release: The Fee Increases from $1,020 to $1,050.
The amounts correspond to specific fees and do not represent the total cost of all immigration processes. This also does not mean that all work permits, including their renewals, have the same price.
Therefore, applicants must check which fee corresponds to their case before sending in their documents. Assuming the cost of one procedure applies to another can lead to payment errors and delays.
USCIS Will Reject Applications with Incorrect Payments
One of the most important points of the adjustment is the application of the new amounts to applications subject to these fees that have a postmark of October 16, 2026, or later.
USCIS warned that it will reject procedures that do not include the correct amount. According to information published by La Opinión, there is no general grace period that allows continued use of the previous fees for the affected forms.
The agency also reminded applicants to review the payment instructions and confirm which fee corresponds to the form they are submitting. The official fee table, identified as Form G-1055, is a reference to verify the applicable costs.
USCIS Increases Immigration Fees: What Immigrants Must Do Before Sending Their Documents
Those who have already prepared an application must review the amount again before sending it. An insufficient payment can lead to rejection of the application and require repeating the process, with new delays and expenses.
It is also important to verify if there are any applicable exemptions. The additional fees established by HR 1 have specific restrictions and not all allow for an exemption due to economic difficulties.
The adjustment does not modify the requirements for obtaining asylum or TPS by itself, but it does make certain steps in the process more expensive. To avoid setbacks, applicants must consult the official instructions from USCIS and confirm the current cost of their procedure before making the payment.
Sources: La Opinión, USCIS, and the notice published in the Federal Register regarding the fee adjustment for the 2027 fiscal year.