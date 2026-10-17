USCIS increases immigration fees starting today.

Some applications rise by up to $30.

Incorrect payments may result in rejections.

USCIS is increasing fees. Immigrants undergoing certain procedures in the United States will have to pay more starting this Friday, October 16, 2026. The adjustment announced by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) affects some work permits, applications for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and asylum-related procedures.

According to information published by La Opinión and official USCIS notices, the new amounts correspond to the 2027 fiscal year and are in response to an annual inflation adjustment established in the law HR 1, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The increases range from $3 to $30, but may represent an additional expense for those who need to cover multiple procedures. Additionally, the agency warns that applications submitted with an incorrect fee may be rejected.

USCIS Increases Immigration Fees: These Are the New Costs of Immigration Procedures

Among the main changes are the fees applicable to certain work permits, initial TPS applications, and payments related to asylum procedures.

These are the new amounts:

Initial work permit: increases from $560 to $570 for certain asylum applicants, individuals with conditional migrant release, and TPS beneficiaries.

Initial TPS application: rises from $510 to $520 through Form I-821.

Pending asylum annual fee: increases from $102 to $105 for individuals required to pay this fee.