Substitute Teacher Threatens to Call ICE on Students
Posted on 10/16/26 at 10:13
- Substitute teacher threatens to call ICE.
- School district suspends the teacher.
- Mother demands protection for students.
A substitute teacher was suspended after allegedly threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to discipline students at a San Antonio, Texas, middle school. The complaint arose at Sam Rayburn Middle School, part of the Northside Independent School District (Northside ISD).
The incident sparked concern among families, particularly due to the fear that migration-related threats can generate among Latino minors. Amanda San Miguel, the mother of one of the affected students, reported the incident and asked that the teacher not return to the classroom.
Substitute Teacher Threatens to Call ICE on Students in San Antonio
https://t.co/btTC2xlmiF
Northside ISD suspended the substitute teacher accused of allegedly threatening students with an ICE call; the mother who reported him applauds the decision.
— N+ UNIVISION SAN ANTONIO (@nmasunivSATX) October 16, 2026
The controversy began when a student sent a message to his mother asking for permission to miss a school activity. According to the testimony disseminated by N+ Univision, the minor explained that a substitute teacher had mentioned immigration and police authorities.
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«Mom, can I miss class because a substitute teacher said he was going to call ICE and the police?» the student wrote. The message raised family alarms and turned a disciplinary situation into a complaint about the treatment of students.
Mother Reports Son’s Anxiety After ICE Threat
Amanda San Miguel explained that her son faces anxiety problems and that the teacher’s words increased her concern. «My son is very scared, and besides, he has a lot of anxiety; he suffers from anxiety,» she told N+ Univision.
The mother questioned why an adult responsible for supervising minors would resort to possible police or immigration interventions as a disciplinary mechanism. Her main demand is that the substitute teacher not return to work with students, regardless of the initial administrative measures.
Substitute Teacher Suspended After Complaint at Sam Rayburn Middle School
Teacher threatens to call ICE on 12-year-old boy—during class.
He texts his mom: «Can I miss practice?»
«Because a teacher said he was going to call ICE and the police.»
Mom says he came home terrified and asked not to return to school.
86% of students in school are Latino—an entire classroom of kids were traumatized that day.
School district says the teacher works as a substitute and they are conducting an investigation.
Incident occurred at Sam Rayburn Middle School, San Antonio, Texas.
Antonio Guillén doesn’t have an active account on this platform—so posting first full-length and credited video here to help raise awareness.
— LongTime🤓FirstTime👨💻 (@LongTimeHistory) October 7, 2026
The Northside Independent School District suspended the substitute teacher after learning of the accusations related to his behavior. The measure represents an administrative response to the incident, although the information provided does not specify whether there will be other sanctions or final decisions.
According to Univision, more than 86% of Sam Rayburn’s students are of Latino origin, a relevant fact to understand the community’s concern. However, the demographic composition does not determine the students’ legal status or allow for the assumption that their families are undocumented.
ICE Threats in Schools Reopen Debate on Student Safety
The case also raises questions about the limits of disciplinary strategies and the responsibility of adults within educational centers. References to ICE can provoke fear among students, particularly when they are unaware of the authorities’ powers or the circumstances of an intervention.
Additionally, federal policies on migration actions in schools have undergone changes, so it should not be assumed that these spaces have absolute protection. Meanwhile, the family waits for school authorities to guarantee a safe educational environment and prevent similar situations from happening again.