Substitute teacher threatens to call ICE.

School district suspends the teacher.

Mother demands protection for students.

A substitute teacher was suspended after allegedly threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to discipline students at a San Antonio, Texas, middle school. The complaint arose at Sam Rayburn Middle School, part of the Northside Independent School District (Northside ISD).

The incident sparked concern among families, particularly due to the fear that migration-related threats can generate among Latino minors. Amanda San Miguel, the mother of one of the affected students, reported the incident and asked that the teacher not return to the classroom.

Substitute Teacher Threatens to Call ICE on Students in San Antonio

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Northside ISD suspended the substitute teacher accused of allegedly threatening students with an ICE call; the mother who reported him applauds the decision. — N+ UNIVISION SAN ANTONIO (@nmasunivSATX) October 16, 2026

The controversy began when a student sent a message to his mother asking for permission to miss a school activity. According to the testimony disseminated by N+ Univision, the minor explained that a substitute teacher had mentioned immigration and police authorities.

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«Mom, can I miss class because a substitute teacher said he was going to call ICE and the police?» the student wrote. The message raised family alarms and turned a disciplinary situation into a complaint about the treatment of students.