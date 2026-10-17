The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has resumed vehicle stops in the United States, following a decision by President Donald Trump.

Border czar Tom Homan confirmed the return of these operations and announced new measures to document the interventions of immigration agents.

The decision reverses a suspension applied by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which had temporarily limited these actions on the roads.

The change occurs after two fatal operations in Texas and Maine, where the agents involved were not wearing body cameras.

Trump Reactivates ICE Vehicle Stops in the United States

🚨 FAFO in real time.

ICE agent + Utah Highway Patrol pull over a vehicle on I-15 near Ogden for speeding. Driver has no valid license. Agent orders the window down. Driver smirks and says “You can’t break this window.”

Agent: “You have one minute.”

Driver still refuses.

Agent smashes the window exactly as warned and takes him into custody.

Non-compliance has consequences. ICE is enforcing the law. Play stupid games, win broken windows.

🇺🇸 #MAGA #ICE — Silencer Media (@TheSilencer345) October 17, 2026

According to CBS News, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had suspended vehicle stops while security procedures were being reviewed.

However, Trump ordered the operations to resume, a decision that Homan confirmed during an interview with Fox News.