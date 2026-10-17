ICE Resumes Vehicle Stops with Cameras: Surveillance Also Faces Questions
Posted on 10/17/26 at 08:12
- ICE has resumed vehicle stops.
- They require at least one camera per intervention.
- They reject automatic camera activation.
ICE resumed vehicle stops in July after a temporary suspension, with one condition: at least one agent must wear an operational body camera.
Donald Trump reversed the pause ordered by the Department of Homeland Security, headed by Markwayne Mullin, following two interventions that resulted in fatal consequences.
Tom Homan, in charge of presidential border policy, confirmed the resumption and defended the recordings as a tool for documenting agents’ actions.
The measure corresponds to July 2026. Presenting it as a new announcement would hide that its implementation already faces additional questions in October.
Body Cameras: What Agents Must Record
Homan explained on July 20 that each vehicle stop must have at least one person equipped with an operational camera.
He also indicated that the devices must remain on throughout the intervention, as ABC News reported.
The minimum requirement announced does not mean that all present agents will carry a device or ensure multiple recording angles.
The deployment also requires training, image storage, and personnel to manage access requests to the records, Homan explained.
Deaths in Houston and Maine Spurred the Debate
On July 7, an ICE agent killed Mexican national Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston during a vehicle intervention.
Six days later, another agent killed a Colombian driver in Biddeford, Maine, in an episode that increased national scrutiny.
There were no body camera recordings from the agents involved in those two incidents, Reuters reported.
Neither of the two men was the intended target of the immigration operation, as reported by ABC News, a central circumstance for examining how the interventions developed.
Camera Distribution Does Not Mean Complete Implementation
The program had a precedent: ICE began a pilot test in 2024 in Baltimore, Buffalo, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington.
After the Houston case, the DHS announced that it would complete the distribution in the remaining offices within 60 days.
Later, the department reported that all offices had received cameras by August 5, according to documentation cited by the Associated Press.
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However, in October, training was still pending completion. Receiving equipment and using it correctly during operations are distinct stages.
ICE Rejects Automatic Camera Activation
The controversy took on another dimension this week: the government rejected a recommendation to incorporate automatic activation technology into ICE cameras.
The Office of Government Accountability proposed that feature to improve the recording of unforeseen situations, including those where force is used.
DHS officials argued that automatic activation could compromise sensitive interactions, including conversations with informants or victims, according to Reuters.
For immigrant communities, a question about accountability remains: how to ensure that the decisive moments of an intervention are effectively recorded.
SOURCE: Lanacion