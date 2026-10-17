ICE has resumed vehicle stops.

They require at least one camera per intervention.

They reject automatic camera activation.

ICE resumed vehicle stops in July after a temporary suspension, with one condition: at least one agent must wear an operational body camera.

Donald Trump reversed the pause ordered by the Department of Homeland Security, headed by Markwayne Mullin, following two interventions that resulted in fatal consequences.

Tom Homan, in charge of presidential border policy, confirmed the resumption and defended the recordings as a tool for documenting agents’ actions.

The measure corresponds to July 2026. Presenting it as a new announcement would hide that its implementation already faces additional questions in October.

Body Cameras: What Agents Must Record

Homan explained on July 20 that each vehicle stop must have at least one person equipped with an operational camera.

He also indicated that the devices must remain on throughout the intervention, as ABC News reported.

The minimum requirement announced does not mean that all present agents will carry a device or ensure multiple recording angles.

The deployment also requires training, image storage, and personnel to manage access requests to the records, Homan explained.