USCIS Asylum Interview Rules: Missing an Appointment Could Send Case to Court

USCIS tightens asylum interview rules

Deadline reduced to 10 days

Cases may be referred to immigration court

USCIS has tightened the rules for rescheduling an affirmative asylum interview and significantly reduced the time available to justify an absence.

As of August 21, 2026, applicants seeking to change their appointment must demonstrate an “exceptional circumstance,” a stricter standard than the one previously applied.

The change affects people with pending affirmative asylum applications before USCIS, even if they hold another valid immigration status in the United States.

The consequences can be significant: Depending on the applicant’s immigration status, missing an appointment without an accepted justification may cause USCIS to dismiss the application or refer the case to an immigration judge.

Why does it matter? A missed appointment can put an asylum case at risk.

The fact: Applicants have only 10 calendar days to justify an absence.

The process: The explanation must be supported by documentary evidence.

What can applicants do? Request a change before missing the appointment whenever possible.