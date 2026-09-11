USCIS Asylum Interview Rules: Missing an Appointment Could Send Case to Court
Posted on09/11/26 at 09:00
- USCIS tightens asylum interview rules
- Deadline reduced to 10 days
- Cases may be referred to immigration court
USCIS has tightened the rules for rescheduling an affirmative asylum interview and significantly reduced the time available to justify an absence.
As of August 21, 2026, applicants seeking to change their appointment must demonstrate an “exceptional circumstance,” a stricter standard than the one previously applied.
The change affects people with pending affirmative asylum applications before USCIS, even if they hold another valid immigration status in the United States.
The consequences can be significant: Depending on the applicant’s immigration status, missing an appointment without an accepted justification may cause USCIS to dismiss the application or refer the case to an immigration judge.
Why does it matter? A missed appointment can put an asylum case at risk.
The fact: Applicants have only 10 calendar days to justify an absence.
The process: The explanation must be supported by documentary evidence.
What can applicants do? Request a change before missing the appointment whenever possible.
What Does USCIS Accept to Reschedule an Asylum Interview?
USCIS explains that exceptional circumstances must involve events beyond the applicant’s control and evaluates each request individually.
Examples include extreme cruelty, serious illness, and the death of certain family members, although qualifying circumstances are not limited to those situations.
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The applicant must submit a written explanation supported by evidence, which may include medical records, police reports, or birth or death certificates.
Documents written in another language must include a certified English translation, making it crucial to begin gathering evidence as early as possible.
The 10-Day Deadline That Can Change an Asylum Case
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Applicants who know they cannot attend may request a change before the interview. If USCIS accepts the explanation, the agency will provide a new date, time, and location.
If the agency denies an advance rescheduling request, the applicant must attend the original interview to avoid the consequences of failing to appear.
The situation becomes more serious when someone simply misses the appointment: Beginning on the interview date, the applicant has 10 calendar days to submit an explanation and supporting evidence.
USCIS may request additional documentation and warns that an absence or rescheduling request can also affect timelines associated with a pending asylum-based work permit.
What Happens if USCIS Rejects the Explanation?
If the deadline passes without proof of exceptional circumstances, USCIS may dismiss the asylum application when the applicant holds valid immigration status.
When the applicant lacks legal status, the agency may refer the case to an immigration judge without first conducting the affirmative asylum interview.
For people with parole, USCIS will determine individually whether to maintain or terminate that status and subsequently refer the case to immigration court.
The change replaced the previous period of approximately 45 days under the “good cause” standard, according to International Legal and Business Services Group; AILA also reported the elimination of the previous absence notice.
Why Does a Missed USCIS Appointment Have Greater Consequences Now?
The change was announced on July 8 and took effect on August 21, 2026, according to information AILA compiled about the procedure.
Additionally, CLINIC has warned about other recent changes that, under certain circumstances, allow asylum officers to refer cases to immigration court without first conducting an interview.
Applicants who need to reschedule should therefore submit their request before the appointment and retain copies of all explanations, evidence, and translations provided to USCIS.
Those who have already missed an appointment should pay close attention to the 10-day deadline and consider seeking individualized legal guidance, as the consequences depend on the circumstances of each case and the applicant’s immigration status.
Sources: UnoTv, USCIS.