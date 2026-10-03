The US economy created only 29,000 jobs in September, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.2%, one-tenth higher than in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) September employment report released on Friday, October 2.

Among Hispanic workers, the trend was the opposite: their unemployment rate fell from 4.8% to 4.7%.

The figures confirm that the labor market is continuing to cool. For families, this may mean that finding a job or getting a raise will take longer, just as prices and interest rates continue to squeeze budgets.

The Key Figures

Jobs created: 29,000. This is a preliminary figure that may be revised in the coming months. The August figure was revised to 133,000.

29,000. This is a preliminary figure that may be revised in the coming months. The August figure was revised to 133,000. Overall unemployment: 4.2% (4.1% in August).

4.2% (4.1% in August). Unemployment among Hispanics: 4.7% (4.8% in August).

4.7% (4.8% in August). Labor participation: 61.8% of adults were working or looking for work, compared to 61.6% in August. When more people start looking for employment, the unemployment rate can also rise.

The Sectors That Hired

Advances were modest and concentrated in three areas: health and social services, with about 23,000 new jobs; construction, with about 11,000; and leisure and hospitality (restaurants, hotels, and entertainment), with about 10,000.

How Salaries Are Faring

The average hourly wage in the private sector reached $37.81, five cents more than in August and 3.0% more than a year ago, when it was $36.70.