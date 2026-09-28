US-China Tariff Relief Includes Toys and Appliances: Could Prices Drop?
Posted on09/28/26 at 15:54
The United States and China have taken a new trade step that could eventually reduce tariffs on toys, small appliances, and other everyday products.
Both countries have recommended more favorable tariff treatment for approximately $30 billion in products from each side, totaling $60 billion in bilateral trade.
- The fact: the US list includes 77 tariff categories, many directly related to products commonly purchased by families.
- Why it matters: potential tariff relief could reduce import costs, although that does not guarantee consumers will immediately see lower prices.
Toys and Appliances Enter US-China Tariff Negotiations
The agreement is part of the new US-China Board of Trade, created to manage trade in non-sensitive products between the two economies.
China’s confirmation comes three days after Xi’s first state visit to the United States in 11 years ended. The two governments have agreed to a future reciprocal reduction of tariffs for products from the other country valued at $30 billion (approximately… pic.twitter.com/71j0UJYjfO
— EL PAÍS América (@elpais_america) September 28, 2026
The US list includes 77 tariff categories, many related to items that families regularly buy, according to the White House.
Among the products are:
- Toys, dolls, and puzzles
- Microwaves
- Coffee makers and electric kettles
- Toasters
- Food processors and blenders
- Irons and household scales
- Electric blankets and bedding
- Curtains, dishes, and plastic utensils
- High chairs and other children’s items
- Christmas decorations
- Lanterns
- Sports equipment and fishing gear
The Office of the US Trade Representative clarified that the selected products could receive more favorable tariff treatment in the future.
- Therefore, consumers should not interpret the announcement as an immediate price reduction or elimination of tariffs.
On the US side, China could facilitate access for agricultural products, fish and seafood, wood products, cosmetics, and medical devices.
Could US-China Tariff Relief Lower Prices?
The key question is how much of any eventual tariff reduction would ultimately be passed on to consumers in physical stores and on digital platforms.
- A Federal Reserve study found that products imported from China ended 2025 with prices approximately 8.5% higher than a year earlier.
Researchers estimated that at least 30% of the impact of tariffs imposed on Chinese products was passed on to consumers during that period.
Reducing tariffs can ease costs, but inventories, transportation, competition, and business margins also influence the final price.
What’s Next for US-China Tariff Relief
Washington and Beijing still need to implement the recommendations through their respective procedures before the new tariff treatment can take effect.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the mechanism could improve access to China for approximately 30% of current US exports to that market.
- The process: the lists represent a bilateral recommendation; the selected products do not automatically receive lower tariffs.
- What consumers can do: those planning major purchases can compare prices, but it is still too early to expect discounts directly resulting from the new agreement.
The trade signal is significant, but the real test will come when the new tariff rates are established, when they take effect, and how much of any savings reaches consumers.