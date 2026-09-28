US-China Tariff Relief Includes Toys and Appliances: Could Prices Drop?

The United States and China have taken a new trade step that could eventually reduce tariffs on toys, small appliances, and other everyday products.

Both countries have recommended more favorable tariff treatment for approximately $30 billion in products from each side, totaling $60 billion in bilateral trade.

The fact : the US list includes 77 tariff categories , many directly related to products commonly purchased by families.

: the US list includes , many directly related to products commonly purchased by families. Why it matters: potential tariff relief could reduce import costs, although that does not guarantee consumers will immediately see lower prices.

Toys and Appliances Enter US-China Tariff Negotiations

The agreement is part of the new US-China Board of Trade, created to manage trade in non-sensitive products between the two economies.

China’s confirmation comes three days after Xi’s first state visit to the United States in 11 years ended. The two governments have agreed to a future reciprocal reduction of tariffs for products from the other country valued at $30 billion (approximately… pic.twitter.com/71j0UJYjfO — EL PAÍS América (@elpais_america) September 28, 2026

The US list includes 77 tariff categories, many related to items that families regularly buy, according to the White House.