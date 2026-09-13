U.S. Closes in on Iran: 100 Ships Blocked and Oil Hits $100

100 ships were diverted

WTI exceeds $100

Iran seeks safe routes

The United States has prevented the transit of 100 commercial vessels to or from Iranian ports during the first 60 days of the new maritime blockade.

The US Central Command (Centcom) reported that US forces diverted these vessels since the operation against Iran was resumed.

According to Centcom, no ship has managed to cross the blockade without US authorization, while troops remain focused on maintaining maritime control.

The operation increases pressure on one of the planet’s most important energy routes and coincides with a new military escalation between Washington and Tehran.

Why it matters: The Strait of Hormuz concentrated nearly 20% of the world’s crude oil before the war, so any interruption can affect energy markets.

US Blockade of Iran Blocks 100 Ships in 60 Days

The United States has prevented the transit of a hundred commercial vessels with destination or origin in Iranian ports, as part of the new maritime blockade imposed by Washington amid growing tension in the Strait of… pic.twitter.com/jeL2yTAnY7 — debate.do (@midebate) September 13, 2026

The current phase of the blockade began on July 14, after President Donald Trump ended the ceasefire framework agreement signed on June 17.