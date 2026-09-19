Trump Weighs «Annihilating» Iranian Regime as Oil and Elections Raise Pressure

Donald Trump acknowledged that he faces a decision on Iran that could transform the conflict again and have economic consequences far beyond the Middle East.

“I have to make a big decision. Do I want to go in and annihilate them or not?”, Trump told Axios when speaking about the Iranian regime.

The president did not confirm that he has decided to resume large-scale US attacks or set a timeline for when he will decide on the next move.

His decision comes as tensions refocus around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important energy routes on the planet.

Why it matters:

Hormuz moves millions of barrels.

Gasoline hovers around $4.47.

Elections will be on November 3.

An escalation threatens costs.

Trump Faces Critical Decision on Iran

Trump is scheduled to meet with representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman in New York on Tuesday.

The meeting could influence the next phase of the conflict, ranging from a possible diplomatic reactivation to broader US military operations.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar had already expressed concern about possible Iranian retaliation against energy infrastructure if Washington resumed major military operations, according to Axios.

Trump said he wants to know the positions of those allies directly before defining the next US steps against Tehran.

The fact: