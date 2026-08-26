Trump Administration Pauses Immigrant Visas and Could Cancel Another 200,000

The Donald Trump administration temporarily halted immigrant visa interviews while preparing a separate measure that could cancel up to 200,000 B1/B2 visas belonging to people who applied for asylum.

Why it matters: These are two different measures that could affect both people seeking to immigrate legally and foreign nationals who entered with temporary visas and later requested asylum.

The administration is also preparing to revoke tourist and business visas held by asylum applicants, although that process has not yet been carried out.

Immigrant Visa Interviews Were Postponed

FOX NEWS: This would potentially be the biggest mass visa revocation in United States history. pic.twitter.com/tomj1UOpKT — Department of State (@StateDept) August 25, 2026

The State Department instructed embassies and consulates to postpone immigrant visa interviews while officials receive training on new “public charge” guidelines, Fox News reported.

That standard allows officials to assess whether a visa applicant could become dependent on certain public benefits after arriving in the United States.

According to a State Department official cited by Fox News, the training began in early August at embassies and consulates around the world.

What changes: Visa service appointments will be adjusted while officials complete the training.

Visa service appointments will be adjusted while officials complete the training. The limitation: The State Department did not say when applicants whose interviews were already scheduled will receive new dates.

Some applicants received emails informing them that their interviews had been canceled without an immediate rescheduling date, according to Fox News.