Trump calls for Republican mobilization.

Michigan disputes key Senate seat.

Florida opens early voting before November.

Donald Trump called on voters in Florida and Michigan this Saturday, October 24, to cast early ballots in support of Republican candidates.

According to a report by EFE, the president used Truth Social to ask for support for all candidates from his party on the ballots.

His call included different voting modalities: in-person early voting, by mail, and on Election Day, November 3.

The message puts Republican mobilization in the spotlight with just ten days to go before decisive elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

Florida Opens Key Early Voting Period

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noticias SIN (@sin24horas)



In Florida, the mandatory early voting period runs from October 24 to October 31, although some counties offer additional days.

All 67 counties have this modality. State authorities recommend checking locations and schedules before heading out to vote.

EFE reports that Republicans maintain an advantage in state polls, but face difficulties related to the economy and migration measures.

This scenario makes participation relevant: a lead in the polls needs to be translated into votes to become an electoral victory.