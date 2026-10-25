Trump Urges Early Voting in Florida and Michigan: Republicans Seek to Stem Democratic Advance
Posted on 10/24/26 at 20:30
- Trump calls for Republican mobilization.
- Michigan disputes key Senate seat.
- Florida opens early voting before November.
Donald Trump called on voters in Florida and Michigan this Saturday, October 24, to cast early ballots in support of Republican candidates.
According to a report by EFE, the president used Truth Social to ask for support for all candidates from his party on the ballots.
His call included different voting modalities: in-person early voting, by mail, and on Election Day, November 3.
The message puts Republican mobilization in the spotlight with just ten days to go before decisive elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington.
Florida Opens Key Early Voting Period
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In Florida, the mandatory early voting period runs from October 24 to October 31, although some counties offer additional days.
All 67 counties have this modality. State authorities recommend checking locations and schedules before heading out to vote.
EFE reports that Republicans maintain an advantage in state polls, but face difficulties related to the economy and migration measures.
This scenario makes participation relevant: a lead in the polls needs to be translated into votes to become an electoral victory.
Michigan Focuses on Disputed Senate Seat
Michigan also began its state’s in-person early voting period this Saturday, which will remain open until Sunday, November 1.
The Senate contest pits Democrat Abdul El-Sayed against Republican Mike Rogers in a highly competitive race.
Polls compiled by The Times show a slight advantage for El-Sayed, although within the margin of error: the outcome remains open.
For Republicans, increasing participation in this state represents an opportunity to dispute an important seat for control of the upper chamber.
Obama and Trump Reinforce Campaign in Michigan
Barack Obama is scheduled to participate in an event in Detroit this Saturday to support El-Sayed and reinforce Democratic mobilization.
Trump, for his part, has a visit planned to Michigan on Sunday, October 25, to support Rogers.
The presence of both leaders reflects the national relevance of a state election that attracts resources and attention from both parties.
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Their events coincide with the opening of early voting, when campaign messages can immediately become voting decisions.
What Florida and Michigan Voters Should Review
For eligible Hispanic citizens, the first step is to confirm their registration and consult the instructions of their electoral authority.
In Florida, it’s a good idea to review the county calendar, as additional dates and schedules may vary between jurisdictions.
In Michigan, each voter must go to the assigned early voting center; they can locate it through the official Michigan portal.
Those using a mail-in ballot should check the deadlines and official delivery options before deciding how to return it.