Kushner denies alleged secret bank accounts.

Investigation points to funds from Arab countries.

Book on allegations to be released in October.

Trump Son-in-Law. Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, rejected allegations of his supposed access to secret bank accounts in the Middle East, linked to funds that would have reached approximately $2 billion from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The claims appear in an excerpt from investigative journalist Matthew Cole’s book, published by Vanity Fair, as reported by the EFE agency on October 22.

Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump and informal negotiator for the US Administration, publicly responded to the allegations and assured that the described operations never occurred.

What Did Jared Kushner Say in Response to the Allegations?

The former White House advisor used his account on the social network X to deny the content of the publication and question its credibility.

«The accusations by this author are completely absurd, categorically false, and never happened,» Kushner wrote.

He also stated that the journalist did not present sufficient bank documentation to support the claims about his alleged access to foreign funds.

Among the elements that, according to Kushner, are missing from the publication are bank statements, transfer records, account numbers, and transaction dates.

«This is not journalism. It’s a mix of fantasy, fiction, and activism,» said the son-in-law of the US President.