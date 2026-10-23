Trump Son-in-Law Denies Allegations of Secret Accounts with $2 Billion from Arab Countries
Posted on 10/23/26 at 13:45
- Kushner denies alleged secret bank accounts.
- Investigation points to funds from Arab countries.
- Book on allegations to be released in October.
Trump Son-in-Law. Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, rejected allegations of his supposed access to secret bank accounts in the Middle East, linked to funds that would have reached approximately $2 billion from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The claims appear in an excerpt from investigative journalist Matthew Cole’s book, published by Vanity Fair, as reported by the EFE agency on October 22.
Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump and informal negotiator for the US Administration, publicly responded to the allegations and assured that the described operations never occurred.
What Did Jared Kushner Say in Response to the Allegations?
The former White House advisor used his account on the social network X to deny the content of the publication and question its credibility.
«The accusations by this author are completely absurd, categorically false, and never happened,» Kushner wrote.
He also stated that the journalist did not present sufficient bank documentation to support the claims about his alleged access to foreign funds.
Among the elements that, according to Kushner, are missing from the publication are bank statements, transfer records, account numbers, and transaction dates.
«This is not journalism. It’s a mix of fantasy, fiction, and activism,» said the son-in-law of the US President.
Trump Son-in-Law Where Would the Millions of Dollars Have Come From?
View this post on Instagram
The book «Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plan to Remake the Middle East» examines the former advisor’s relationships with regional leaders.
According to Cole’s account, Dutch intelligence services would have obtained images from Kushner’s phone that allegedly showed his access to accounts linked to Gulf funds.
One of those accounts, opened at First Abu Dhabi Bank, would have received around $750 million from Saudi and Emirati sources.
The journalist claims that Kushner would have had authorization to operate with those resources, although he would not be listed as the account owner.
Trump Son-in-Law What Relationship Would Israel Have with Another Account?
The publication also describes a second account related to Israel, which allegedly contained around $1 billion.
The book attributes to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a role in the efforts to channel those funds.
These claims are part of the journalist’s account and do not constitute judicially established facts in the provided information.
For his part, Kushner’s lawyer also denied that his client had knowledge of or a relationship with the mentioned Emirati account, according to Vanity Fair.
Kushner Recalls Previous Investigations and Denies Irregularities
View this post on Instagram
The former advisor recalled that he voluntarily collaborated with US Congressional investigations and the special prosecutor related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.
He assured that during those procedures, he offered more than 30 hours of testimony, and the allegations about the alleged accounts never appeared.
Matthew Cole’s book is scheduled for release on October 27, while Kushner continues to participate informally in international affairs of the Trump Administration.
Although he does not hold an official position, he intervenes in conversations related to Iran and diplomatic efforts regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine.