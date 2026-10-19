A kiss between Trump and Melania generates comments

Trump jokes about the presidential signature.

Melania promotes investigations into women’s health.

A kiss attempt between Donald Trump and Melania Trump became one of the most talked-about moments of a ceremony held this Monday, October 19, at the White House, where the president signed an executive order to promote research into women’s health.

According to Ron Dicker, of HuffPost, in an article distributed by Yahoo, the president approached his wife to kiss her, but the first lady turned her head to the side, resulting in the gesture ending in a kiss on the top of her head.

Afterward, Trump gave her a few pats on the hand, an interaction that sparked jokes and comments on social media about the presidential couple’s body language.

The episode drew attention because it occurred during an official event dedicated to an initiative promoted by Melania, who had a prominent role in presenting the measure.

Trump and Melania’s Kiss: Trump’s Joke About Melania’s Signature

Melania Trump turns her head far to the side as Trump moves in for a kiss 😳 https://t.co/A4oBiUZvo5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

The kiss was not the only moment that generated reactions. During the ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, Trump made a comment about his wife’s participation in signing the document.

«I don’t know if her signature means anything,» the president said, according to HuffPost, prompting laughter from some of the attendees.

Melania responded while signing: «Yours is the most important one.»

The conversation was interpreted by some observers as an awkward exchange, while the HuffPost article highlighted the criticism directed at the president for his comment.

The medium also recalled that public displays of affection between the two have been rare, although these precedents do not allow conclusions to be drawn about their private relationship.