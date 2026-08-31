Trump Confident About November, But 60% of Voters Believe US is Headed in Wrong Direction
Posted on08/31/26 at 06:54
President Trump is betting on campaigning to boost the GOP, while discontent grows among independents and women ahead of the legislative November elections.
Donald Trump claims that Republicans will have good results in the November midterm elections and announced that he will personally campaign to mobilize voters.
- Why it matters: His optimism faces an uncomfortable fact: 60% of registered voters believe that the United States is heading in the wrong direction.
US Voters Dissatisfaction Has Increased Since March
The Voters’ Voice survey by The Center Square found that only 30% believe the United States is heading in the right direction, and 10% are unsure.
- Pessimism has increased during 2026: those who see the country as heading in the wrong direction rose from 54% in March to 60% in June.
- The fact: The percentage remained at 60% in August, a sign that dissatisfaction did not decrease during the summer.
The survey was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights between August 12 and 16 among 2,533 registered voters and has a margin of error of ±2 points.
The sample included 930 Republicans, 930 Democrats, and 673 independents, a group especially important in competitive elections.
Independents Could Be Decisive
Among independents and non-partisan voters, 66% believe the United States is heading in the wrong direction, above the national average.
Among so-called «true independents,» who do not lean towards either of the two major parties, the percentage reaches 62%.
- The unknown: 24% of those independents still do not know how to evaluate the country’s direction, the highest level of uncertainty recorded among the groups analyzed.
Mike Noble, founder of Noble Predictive Insights, summarized the challenge: those voters identified a problem, but have not necessarily chosen a political solution.
Therefore, considering that the United States is heading in the wrong direction does not automatically mean voting for the Democrats. The survey measures discontent, not a direct transfer of votes.
Trump Bets on Campaigning for the GOP
Trump has shown confidence in Republican chances and had already announced that he would travel extensively to support the party during the legislative elections.
The midterms will define the entire House of Representatives and part of the Senate, determining how much margin the White House will have in the last two years of the presidential term.
- What’s at stake: Republican performance will also depend on whether Trump can convert his mobilization capacity into support for candidates who do not carry his name on the ballot.
The Challenge Also Includes Women
The survey found that 67% of women believe the United States is heading in the wrong direction, compared to 52% of men.
This gap reached 15 points in August, compared to eight points in March. However, experts consulted by The Center Square warned that more surveys are needed to confirm the trend.
Thus, the contrast heading into November remains open: Trump is confident in mobilizing the Republican electorate, while a majority expresses dissatisfaction with the country’s direction.
- What’s next: Independents who still do not lean towards a party may acquire special weight in the closest contests in November.
Trump’s optimism clashes with an increasingly dissatisfied electorate.
The Republican challenge will be to convert their mobilization capacity into votes, especially among independents who have not yet decided whether their discontent will favor the Democrats.
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SOURCE: FOX News / The Center Square