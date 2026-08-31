Trump Confident About November, But 60% of Voters Believe US is Headed in Wrong Direction

President Trump is betting on campaigning to boost the GOP, while discontent grows among independents and women ahead of the legislative November elections.

Donald Trump claims that Republicans will have good results in the November midterm elections and announced that he will personally campaign to mobilize voters.

Why it matters: His optimism faces an uncomfortable fact: 60% of registered voters believe that the United States is heading in the wrong direction.

US Voters Dissatisfaction Has Increased Since March

The Voters’ Voice survey by The Center Square found that only 30% believe the United States is heading in the right direction, and 10% are unsure.

Pessimism has increased during 2026: those who see the country as heading in the wrong direction rose from 54% in March to 60% in June.

those who see the country as heading in the wrong direction rose from 54% in March to 60% in June. The fact: The percentage remained at 60% in August, a sign that dissatisfaction did not decrease during the summer.

The survey was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights between August 12 and 16 among 2,533 registered voters and has a margin of error of ±2 points.

The sample included 930 Republicans, 930 Democrats, and 673 independents, a group especially important in competitive elections.