Seven in ten Americans doubt Trump would accept a Republican defeat.

Only 28% believe he would recognize an unfavorable election outcome.

Most Americans remain confident in the electoral process.

Americans doubt Trump would accept unfavorable election results. Seven in ten Americans lack confidence that President Donald Trump would accept the results of the November 3 midterm elections if Republicans lose, according to an Ipsos poll conducted for ABC News and The Washington Post.

According to the survey, only 28% of Americans are confident that Trump would accept an unfavorable outcome. Of those, 10% are «very» confident, while 18% are «somewhat» confident.

Democrats and Republicans Differ on Whether Trump Would Accept Election Results

Among Democrats, 94% doubt Trump would accept a Republican defeat. By contrast, 63% of Republicans believe he would recognize the results, rising to 74% among supporters of the MAGA movement, who account for approximately six in ten Republicans surveyed.

Trump himself again questioned the reliability of the U.S. electoral system earlier this month, claiming there is «a lot of fraud» and expressing his preference for Americans to «vote in person.»