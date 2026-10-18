President Trump promised funds to revive a pharmaceutical plant, but tied the announcement to the election outcome on November 3.

President Donald Trump promised a $100 million federal investment in Kentucky, but conditioned its implementation on a Republican victory in the legislative elections.

– Why it matters: The announcement links a potential industrial investment to the election outcome, although there is still no official confirmation of its approval or funding.

Trump Conditions Kentucky Investment on Election

President Donald Trump again lashed out at immigrants and sanctuary cities on Saturday, warning his supporters in Kentucky that those who crossed the border under the Democratic administration of Joe Biden were «criminals» and people with mental problems, who would return to the country if Republicans lose the midterm elections. Photo: Reuters — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 17, 2026

Trump presented the proposal during a Republican rally held on October 17 in Highland Heights, Kentucky, as part of his election tour.

«If Republicans win, the Department of War will invest $100 million in the pharmaceutical company Antheia,» the president stated.

According to him, the funds will facilitate the revitalization of a large pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Winchester, Kentucky. This investment places an industrial plant at the heart of the ongoing debate over control of the US Congress.

The details are as follows: the announced investment is intended to benefit Antheia and aims to restore pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity in Winchester. However, the condition is that Trump specifically linked the funds to a Republican victory, though he did not clarify the mechanism for authorizing their release.