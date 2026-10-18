Trump Conditions $100 Million Kentucky Investment on Republican Win
Posted on 10/18/26 at 10:03
President Trump promised funds to revive a pharmaceutical plant, but tied the announcement to the election outcome on November 3.
President Donald Trump promised a $100 million federal investment in Kentucky, but conditioned its implementation on a Republican victory in the legislative elections.
– Why it matters: The announcement links a potential industrial investment to the election outcome, although there is still no official confirmation of its approval or funding.
Trump Conditions Kentucky Investment on Election
President Donald Trump again lashed out at immigrants and sanctuary cities on Saturday, warning his supporters in Kentucky that those who crossed the border under the Democratic administration of Joe Biden were «criminals» and people with mental problems, who would return to the country if Republicans lose the midterm elections.
Photo: Reuters
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 17, 2026
Trump presented the proposal during a Republican rally held on October 17 in Highland Heights, Kentucky, as part of his election tour.
«If Republicans win, the Department of War will invest $100 million in the pharmaceutical company Antheia,» the president stated.
According to him, the funds will facilitate the revitalization of a large pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Winchester, Kentucky. This investment places an industrial plant at the heart of the ongoing debate over control of the US Congress.
The details are as follows: the announced investment is intended to benefit Antheia and aims to restore pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity in Winchester. However, the condition is that Trump specifically linked the funds to a Republican victory, though he did not clarify the mechanism for authorizing their release.
Trump Criticizes Democrats and Leaves Doubts About Investment
Trump: «If the Republicans win, the Department of War will be investing $100 million in the pharmaceutical company Anthea to revitalize a gigantic drug manufacturing facility in Winchester, Kentucky» https://t.co/WfmT78y6hm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2026
During his speech, Trump assured that Democrats would be unable to advance the project if they won the legislative elections.
«They wouldn’t be able to do it, they wouldn’t even know what you’re talking about, they have no idea,» he said to his supporters.
However, the president did not explain whether the $100 million is already part of an approved budget or requires new authorizations.
It was also not established whether the investment could be made independently of the party that controls the House of Representatives and the Senate.
– The uncertainty: The Department of Defense and representatives of Congressman Andy Barr did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
– What’s missing: There was no information on when the work would begin, how many jobs it would generate, or under what conditions Antheia would receive the funds.
Kentucky Would Also Receive a $1 Billion Industrial Investment
Trump took advantage of his visit to highlight other industrial projects related to Kentucky’s economy and US manufacturing.
Among them, he mentioned a $1 billion investment related to GE Appliances and IUE-CWA in Louisville.
The project aims to transform Appliance Park into the largest household appliance manufacturing center in the United States, as discussed during the rally. The president was joined by Andy Barr, the Republican candidate for the Senate, and Ed Gallrein, the Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District.
In contrast, Trump presented the GE Appliances project as an industrial investment, while explicitly tying the funds for Antheia to the outcome of the election.
Trump Also Promises a $5,000 Dividend if Republicans Win
During the same speech, Trump reiterated another proposal linked to the legislative elections on November 3.
He promised to deliver a $5,000 dividend to each adult citizen if Republicans gain control of both chambers of Congress.
According to USA TODAY, Trump had previously attributed this possibility to the strength and performance of the US economy.
However, the president did not detail how he would finance these payments, what their total cost would be, or what procedure would allow for their distribution.
– What’s next: The elections on November 3 will determine the composition of Congress, but do not automatically guarantee the approval of any of the proposals.
The main question is whether the pharmaceutical investment will move forward through concrete budget decisions or remain a campaign promise.