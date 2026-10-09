With less than four weeks to go before the midterm elections, President Donald Trump is continuing to promote his proposed $5,000 checks for every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans win Congress, while lawmakers from his party are urging him to support a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax. Neither measure is law, and both would cost billions of dollars.

The checks would cost more than $1.2 trillion in a single year, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

in a single year, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). A 30-day suspension of the federal gas tax would cost about $2.5 billion, according to the CRFB, as cited by The Center Square.

Why it matters: both proposals are gaining attention just before the elections on Tuesday, November 3, as Americans face high gas prices and concerns about the cost of living. Democratic critics accuse Trump of trying to "buy votes," while the White House says the president delivers on his promises.

[caption id="attachment_1695934" align="alignnone" width="1600"] Trump Promises $5,000 Checks as Republicans Push Gas Tax Holiday Ahead of Elections - Infographic: MundoNow[/caption]

The $5,000 Checks: What Trump Promised

Trump introduced the idea on September 9 at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas and repeated it in a video on Saturday, October 3: if Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, he will give $5,000 to every adult U.S. citizen. On Monday, October 5, at a rally in Nebraska, he added a condition: the money would have to be spent within the United States, according to Roll Call. He did not explain how that requirement would be enforced.

On Tuesday, October 6, he told reporters that issuing the checks "is going to work very easily," but he did not explain how, according to The Center Square.

Who decides : Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on CNN that Trump "would need Congress to act."

: Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on CNN that Trump "would need Congress to act." Bills: none have advanced out of committee. Republican Senator Bernie Moreno says he plans to have one ready after the elections. Congress does not return until November 9.

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