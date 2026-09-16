Trump Administration Touts Economic Gains as Inflation Pressures Wages

The Trump administration says Americans are making economic progress, but the latest data shows that inflation continues to test those gains.

For families, the question is simpler than any economic indicator: Are they really taking home more money after paying their bills?

Why it matters: A pay raise has less impact when gasoline, housing, food, and other expenses quickly absorb the additional income.

Bessent Defends Job and Wage Growth Under Trump Administration

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on X that the private sector has created more than 1 million jobs under Trump and that real US wages are outpacing inflation.

Under @POTUS, the private sector has created over 1 million jobs. Real wages are outpacing inflation. The bottom 25 percent of wage earners are seeing larger wage increases than those at the top. And the Working Families Tax Cuts has delivered the largest share of tax relief… pic.twitter.com/VWNeYoAc23 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) September 15, 2026

He also said workers in the bottom 25% of wage earners are receiving larger pay increases than those at the top of the income scale.

Bessent highlighted the administration’s tax cuts, saying that most of the relief went directly to millions of low- and middle-income Americans.