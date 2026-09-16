Trump Administration Touts Economic Gains as Inflation Pressures Wages
Posted on09/16/26 at 02:00
The Trump administration says Americans are making economic progress, but the latest data shows that inflation continues to test those gains.
For families, the question is simpler than any economic indicator: Are they really taking home more money after paying their bills?
- Why it matters: A pay raise has less impact when gasoline, housing, food, and other expenses quickly absorb the additional income.
Bessent Defends Job and Wage Growth Under Trump Administration
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on X that the private sector has created more than 1 million jobs under Trump and that real US wages are outpacing inflation.
Under @POTUS, the private sector has created over 1 million jobs. Real wages are outpacing inflation. The bottom 25 percent of wage earners are seeing larger wage increases than those at the top. And the Working Families Tax Cuts has delivered the largest share of tax relief… pic.twitter.com/VWNeYoAc23
— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) September 15, 2026
He also said workers in the bottom 25% of wage earners are receiving larger pay increases than those at the top of the income scale.
Bessent highlighted the administration’s tax cuts, saying that most of the relief went directly to millions of low- and middle-income Americans.
- The labor market continues to show favorable signs: The US added 162,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
US Inflation Complicates the Economic Picture
The latest figures add an important qualification to the Trump administration message about economic gains: The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in August and 3.4% over the previous 12 months.
The U.S. economy faces a crucial week as inflation proves stubborn, potentially forcing the Federal Reserve to announce an interest rate hike next week. https://t.co/XiXKKi4Dgd
— EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) September 12, 2026
- The BLS also reported that average real hourly earnings fell 0.1% between July and August because nominal wages increased 0.3%, less than consumer prices.
- Compared with August 2025, real hourly earnings declined 0.3%, although real weekly earnings improved partly because of a longer average workweek.
These figures do not necessarily contradict Bessent’s statement about economic gains during Trump administration, which may refer to a different period or specific segments of the workforce. However, they help explain why economic improvement is not reaching every household equally.
Gasoline and Costco Illustrate Additional Price Pressure
Energy represents one of the main inflation risks for the US. Prices in that category rose 2.1% in August alone and 16.3% year over year, while gasoline prices increased 3.9% during the month.
Costco offers another concrete example: Fox Business reported that a 10-quart package of Kirkland Signature synthetic motor oil reached $58, while the retailer also imposed new purchase limits.
Costco is raising prices and putting purchase limits on motor oil as higher crude prices ripple through the economy.
A 10-quart case of Kirkland Signature synthetic motor oil has jumped from roughly $30-$35 to $58, while shoppers are now limited to two cases per week.
The… pic.twitter.com/DBRiFj8MLJ
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 15, 2026
The increase has been linked to pressure on crude oil and base-oil supplies, so this single product does not represent overall inflation by itself.
- For millions of households, however, the economic gains debate extends far beyond the Trump administration: What matters is not only how much wages rise, but how much those dollars can still buy at the end of the month.