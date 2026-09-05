Tropical Rains Threaten Labor Day: West Coast at Risk of Flooding; Southeast Thunderstorms
Posted on09/05/26 at 04:35
- Rain in Los Angeles and Las Vegas
- Risk of sudden flooding
- Marie to bring tropical humidity
The Labor Day weekend could become complicated in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, where tropical humidity will favor downpours capable of generating sudden flooding. Meanwhile, the Southeast will experience sporadic rains and thunderstorms throughout the weekend.
According to details, the greatest risk would be concentrated between Saturday night and Sunday, when a corridor of humidity will cross sectors of southern California and reach Nevada.
Part of this humidity is associated with Hurricane Marie, although meteorologists do not expect the cyclone to make landfall as a hurricane in southern California.
The main concern is locally intense rains that could affect roads, outdoor activities, and mountainous or desert areas during one of the busiest weekends.
Rain in Los Angeles and Las Vegas: When Will the Greatest Risk Be?
AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Houk anticipated scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, before a potentially more active period during the night and on Sunday.
“From Saturday night to Sunday could be quite active in terms of downpours,” Houk explained about the arrival of the different waves of humidity.
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The corridor could extend from coastal areas near Los Angeles, cross the mountains of southern California, and continue towards the deserts of Nevada, including Las Vegas.
Since it is tropical humidity, some areas could receive around one inch of rain in just one or two hours, enough to increase the risk of sudden flooding.
Sudden Flooding Could Surprise Travelers
The risk will not be uniform: some communities could experience heavy downpours while relatively nearby places remain practically dry due to the narrow strip of humidity.
“It is possible that this tropical humidity will concentrate in a fairly narrow area where it rains intensely,” Houk explained about the forecast conditions between Saturday and Sunday.
The situation deserves special attention in canyons and mountainous areas, where a distant storm can quickly cause dangerous currents even if it does not initially rain on hikers.
For Labor Day itself, conditions should improve in much of the region, although some isolated thunderstorms could still occur over the mountains of southern California.
Will Hurricane Marie Reach Southern California?
The scenario does not imply that Marie will hit California as a hurricane. AccuWeather predicts that the core of the system will remain away from the US coast.
Nicholas Arman, an AccuWeather meteorologist, explained that the waters off southern California and northwestern Mexico are warmer than usual, a condition favorable for tropical systems.
However, it is extremely rare for a tropical cyclone to reach California directly: even Hilary, which produced significant rainfall in 2023, did not make landfall as a hurricane.
Marie could indirectly contribute to bad weather by providing humidity, while Pacific tropical activity will also favor high and sudden waves on the California coast.
Burning Man Could Also Face Rain and Mud
In northern Nevada, those participating in Burning Man will also have to pay attention to the forecast after the rains that already left muddy conditions in Black Rock Desert.
Saturday would have a drier pause, but new downpours on Sunday could again turn areas of the desert into complicated terrain for vehicles and attendees.
Meanwhile, Washington, Oregon, and northern California could register intervals of clouds, rain, and isolated thunderstorms before a gradual improvement towards Labor Day.
For those planning to travel this weekend, the key will be to check local conditions before leaving and avoid canyons, flooded roads, or exposed areas during intense storms, noted AccuWeather.