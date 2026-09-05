Tropical Rains Threaten Labor Day: West Coast at Risk of Flooding; Southeast Thunderstorms

Rain in Los Angeles and Las Vegas

Risk of sudden flooding

Marie to bring tropical humidity

The Labor Day weekend could become complicated in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, where tropical humidity will favor downpours capable of generating sudden flooding. Meanwhile, the Southeast will experience sporadic rains and thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

According to details, the greatest risk would be concentrated between Saturday night and Sunday, when a corridor of humidity will cross sectors of southern California and reach Nevada.

Part of this humidity is associated with Hurricane Marie, although meteorologists do not expect the cyclone to make landfall as a hurricane in southern California.

The main concern is locally intense rains that could affect roads, outdoor activities, and mountainous or desert areas during one of the busiest weekends.

Rain in Los Angeles and Las Vegas: When Will the Greatest Risk Be?

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Houk anticipated scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, before a potentially more active period during the night and on Sunday.

“From Saturday night to Sunday could be quite active in terms of downpours,” Houk explained about the arrival of the different waves of humidity.