Three Hurricanes Churn in the Pacific: Lowell Puts Hawaii on Alert

Three hurricanes in the Pacific

Lowell regains Category 5 status

Hawaii monitors Lowell’s trajectory

The Pacific is experiencing a rare scene: Lowell, Karina, and Marie are simultaneously active as hurricanes, as authorities closely monitor their trajectories.

This coincidence recalls 2015, when Kilo, Ignacio, and Jimena were simultaneously active and became major hurricanes during that season.

However, immediate attention is focused on Lowell, which regained Category 5 status with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The agency asked people in the Hawaiian Islands to closely monitor its evolution, as the system is expected to change direction over the next few days.

Lowell Returns to Category 5 and Threatens to Approach Hawaii

Lowell was approximately 615 miles south-southwest of Lihue and 600 miles south-southwest of Honolulu, moving west at about 7 mph.

The NHC indicated that the powerful cyclone could intensify slightly before beginning a gradual weakening trend towards the beginning of next week.