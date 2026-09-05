Three Hurricanes Churn in the Pacific: Lowell Puts Hawaii on Alert
Posted on09/05/26 at 10:00
- Three hurricanes in the Pacific
- Lowell regains Category 5 status
- Hawaii monitors Lowell’s trajectory
The Pacific is experiencing a rare scene: Lowell, Karina, and Marie are simultaneously active as hurricanes, as authorities closely monitor their trajectories.
This coincidence recalls 2015, when Kilo, Ignacio, and Jimena were simultaneously active and became major hurricanes during that season.
However, immediate attention is focused on Lowell, which regained Category 5 status with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The agency asked people in the Hawaiian Islands to closely monitor its evolution, as the system is expected to change direction over the next few days.
Lowell Returns to Category 5 and Threatens to Approach Hawaii
Lowell was approximately 615 miles south-southwest of Lihue and 600 miles south-southwest of Honolulu, moving west at about 7 mph.
The NHC indicated that the powerful cyclone could intensify slightly before beginning a gradual weakening trend towards the beginning of next week.
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However, the expected change in its trajectory is especially important: Lowell is expected to turn north and approach the western islands of Hawaii on Monday.
Authorities anticipated that watches might be necessary for parts of the main western islands, as the risks of strong waves and hazardous conditions increase.
Karina and Marie Complete the Unusual Trio of Hurricanes
Karina, much weaker than Lowell, had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving west at approximately 9 mph over the central Pacific.
The cyclone was far from Hawaii and continued to lose intensity after having previously reached considerable strength during its journey across the ocean.
Marie, on the other hand, maintained maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and was moving northwest at about 8 mph, west of Baja California.
The three systems are simultaneously under NHC advisories: Lowell and Karina in the central Pacific, and Marie still in the eastern part of the basin.
Three Simultaneous Hurricanes Revive the 2015 Precedent
A comparable situation occurred 11 years ago, when Kilo, Ignacio, and Jimena coincided as hurricanes during the active 2015Pacific cyclone season.
Those three systems reached Category 4 at some point in their trajectories, making that coincidence one of the most notable meteorological episodes of that season.
The simultaneous presence of Lowell, Karina, and Marie does not mean that the three pose the same danger: location, intensity, and trajectory determine each cyclone’s specific risk.
Now the focus is primarily on Lowell. Its evolution and the exact moment of its turn will be crucial in determining how close it will pass to Hawaii and what impacts it could have, according to NASA, DW, and UnoTV.