25 States Sue Trump to Block Mail-In Voting Restrictions Before November Elections
Posted on08/27/26 at 05:18
Washington and 24 other states have launched a new effort to block restrictions on mail-in voting pushed by President Donald Trump, just days after a Supreme Court decision.
Why it matters: The states warn that the rule could disrupt their mail-in voting systems just weeks before the November elections.
The new lawsuit was filed by 24 attorneys general and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, according to court documents cited by Axios.
The Final USPS Rule Opens a New Legal Battle
Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said Washington state is poised to sue again over Trump’s executive order to restrict mail-in ballots. https://t.co/DLTWhRznSK
— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) August 26, 2026
The challenge now targets the final rule of the United States Postal Service (USPS), published this Wednesday in the Federal Register to implement provisions ordered by Trump.
What’s changed: The states argue that there is now a final rule they can challenge in court.
The dispute: They claim the regulation violates the Constitution and several federal laws.
The previous case reached the Supreme Court, which this week lifted a lower court’s order blocking the provisions.
But that decision did not resolve whether Trump’s measures are legal. According to Axios, the court considered that the states had filed their challenge too early.
Washington Warns of Problems with Mail-in Voting
States renew fight against Trump’s mail-in voting rule https://t.co/lB1g9HQG2u
— Axios (@axios) August 26, 2026
The executive order signed by Trump on March 31 requires creating «state citizenship lists» of eligible voters.
It also orders the USPS not to send mail-in ballots to people who do not appear on those state lists.
The states argue that they would have to redesign envelopes and create new systems to transmit voter lists to the Postal Service with just weeks of preparation.
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The risk, according to the lawsuit: Without a new judicial block, the rules could hinder state mail-in voting programs and leave some voters unable to cast their ballots by mail.
«The Constitution is clear: states control elections, not the president,» said Washington Attorney General Nick Brown.
Brown added that the USPS has no authority to deny Washington residents their right to vote.
The White House Defends Trump’s Restrictions
The Trump administration takes a completely different stance, presenting the measures as necessary to protect electoral integrity.
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told Axios that the recent Supreme Court decision represented «a major victory for the security of American elections».
Trump’s position: The White House argues that the measures aim to protect mail-in voting and ensure that only American citizens elect their representatives.
The new lawsuit comes as the election calendar looms. Washington and several states are set to start sending out mail-in ballots in September.
What’s next: The states are seeking to block the rule before its implementation forces them to make changes to their systems for the November elections.