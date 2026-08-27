25 States Sue Trump to Block Mail-In Voting Restrictions Before November Elections

Washington and 24 other states have launched a new effort to block restrictions on mail-in voting pushed by President Donald Trump, just days after a Supreme Court decision.

Why it matters: The states warn that the rule could disrupt their mail-in voting systems just weeks before the November elections.

The new lawsuit was filed by 24 attorneys general and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, according to court documents cited by Axios.

The Final USPS Rule Opens a New Legal Battle

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said Washington state is poised to sue again over Trump’s executive order to restrict mail-in ballots. https://t.co/DLTWhRznSK — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) August 26, 2026

The challenge now targets the final rule of the United States Postal Service (USPS), published this Wednesday in the Federal Register to implement provisions ordered by Trump.

What’s changed: The states argue that there is now a final rule they can challenge in court.

The dispute: They claim the regulation violates the Constitution and several federal laws.

The previous case reached the Supreme Court, which this week lifted a lower court’s order blocking the provisions.

But that decision did not resolve whether Trump’s measures are legal. According to Axios, the court considered that the states had filed their challenge too early.