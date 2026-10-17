This sports roundup for the week, from Saturday, October 10, to Friday, October 16, 2026, includes the Milwaukee Brewers heading to the World Series, two NFL overtime wins, Manchester City’s victory at Anfield, and a blowout in the MLS.

MLB: Brewers Sweep Dodgers, Head to World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Thursday, October 15, at Dodger Stadium, completing a 4-0 sweep in the National League Championship Series. This is their first trip to the World Series since 1982. The year before, the Dodgers had swept them in the same series.

Ohtani hit his first postseason home run, and the Dodgers took a 4-0 lead early.

Garrett Mitchell put Milwaukee ahead with a home run off Tanner Scott in the sixth inning.

David Hamilton, batting ninth, hit a solo home run with two outs against Edwin Díaz in the ninth to extend the lead to two runs. He had only hit four home runs in the regular season.

In the American League, the Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Thursday, October 15, in Game 3, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Petey Halpin hit a two-run home run in the fifth, his first career postseason home run. Gavin Williams struck out nine in five innings, and the bullpen allowed only one runner in the last four innings. The Rays were limited to three hits and struck out 13 times. Game 4, scheduled for Friday, October 16, was postponed due to rain and will be played on Sunday, October 18.

NFL: Two Wild Finishes and a Win in Denver

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in overtime on Monday, October 12, at SoFi Stadium. Josh Allen had 331 total yards (210 passing and 121 rushing). Tyler Bass made a 45-yard field goal with 1:55 left in overtime, after the Rams’ blocked attempt by Greg Rousseau. Matthew Stafford threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and Puka Nacua caught 17 passes for 138 yards. The Bills improved to 4-1, and the Rams fell to 2-3. Buffalo visits Las Vegas on Sunday, October 18, and Los Angeles hosts Arizona.

In London, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Philadelphia Eagles 19-17 on Sunday, October 11, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Cam Little made a 57-yard field goal as time expired, after Ameer Abdullah returned a kick 53 yards. Trevor Lawrence had 331 yards and two touchdown passes, both to Parker Washington (124 yards). Jacksonville improved to 4-1, and Philadelphia fell to 2-3. The Jaguars stay in London to host the Texans at Wembley.

On Thursday, October 15, the Denver Broncos defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-14 in overtime. Ja’Quan McMillian intercepted Sam Darnold, and Wil Lutz made a 53-yard field goal. Denver’s offense gained only 168 yards, compared to Seattle’s 353, but their defense intercepted Darnold five times. The Broncos improved to 4-2, and the Seahawks fell to 3-3. Both teams play at home on Sunday, October 25, against Arizona and Kansas City, respectively.