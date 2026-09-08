Social Security Payment September 9: Who Gets Paid and What Could Change in 2027

A group of Social Security beneficiaries will receive payments this Wednesday, September 9, as anticipation grows over how much their checks could increase in 2027.

The same week will provide an important clue: New inflation data will be released Friday, helping shape the next cost-of-living adjustment, known as COLA.

Why it matters: The final increase has not yet been determined, but the upcoming data will provide a clearer estimate of how much additional money millions of retirees could receive.

Who Receives a Social Security Payment on September 9?

According to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) official calendar, Wednesday’s payment is for beneficiaries whose birthdates fall between the 1st and 10th of any month.

This date applies to beneficiaries paid under the regular Wednesday schedule. It does not include people who began receiving benefits before May 1997 or those receiving both Social Security and SSI, as these groups received their Social Security payments on September 3.

Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th will receive their payments on the third Wednesday of the month, while those born between the 21st and 31st will receive theirs on the fourth Wednesday.

However, beneficiaries receiving payments now also have reason to look ahead to 2027.