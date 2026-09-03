Social Security Payment Arrives Today: Who Gets Paid on September 3?

The Social Security Administration will pay benefits this Thursday, September 3, to a specific group of beneficiaries in the United States, according to the agency’s official payment calendar.

Why it matters: Not all retirees will receive money today. The payment date depends on when they began receiving benefits and, for most recipients, also on their birthdate.

Knowing the payment calendar helps beneficiaries determine when to expect their deposit and avoid confusion over apparent delays.

Who Receives the Social Security Payment on September 3?

The Social Security payment on September 3 primarily goes to people who began receiving benefits before May 1997.

It also applies to certain beneficiaries who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

In these cases, the SSA schedules Social Security payments for the 3rd of the month, while SSI is normally paid on the 1st.