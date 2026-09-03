Social Security Payment Arrives Today: Who Gets Paid on September 3?
Posted on09/03/26 at 11:00
The Social Security Administration will pay benefits this Thursday, September 3, to a specific group of beneficiaries in the United States, according to the agency’s official payment calendar.
- Why it matters: Not all retirees will receive money today. The payment date depends on when they began receiving benefits and, for most recipients, also on their birthdate.
Knowing the payment calendar helps beneficiaries determine when to expect their deposit and avoid confusion over apparent delays.
Who Receives the Social Security Payment on September 3?
The Social Security payment on September 3 primarily goes to people who began receiving benefits before May 1997.
It also applies to certain beneficiaries who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
In these cases, the SSA schedules Social Security payments for the 3rd of the month, while SSI is normally paid on the 1st.
- The amount: Retirees receive an estimated average benefit of $2,071 per month in 2026 following the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).
However, that figure is only an average. An individual payment may be higher or lower, depending on factors such as lifetime earnings and the age at which the person applied for benefits.
When Are the Next Social Security Payments in September?
Beneficiaries who are not part of the group receiving a payment this Thursday must check their birthdate.
The September payment calendar establishes the following dates:
- September 9: Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th.
- September 16: Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th.
- September 23: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.
What Happens if Retirees Don’t Receive Their Money?
The SSA recommends waiting three additional mailing days after the expected payment date before contacting the agency about money that has not arrived.
Therefore, beneficiaries who do not see a deposit this Thursday are not necessarily experiencing a delay: their payment may be scheduled for one of the following Wednesdays in September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Fed May Raise Interest Rates Again: How to Prepare