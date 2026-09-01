Fed May Raise Interest Rates Again: How to Prepare

The Federal Reserve is once again considering a possible interest rate hike if inflation does not show sufficient signs of slowing.

Federal Reserve Governor Michael S. Barr said Tuesday that he would support acting “decisively” to raise rates if prices continue increasing too quickly, according to EFE.

The warning comes two weeks before the Fed’s September meeting and after its president, Kevin Warsh, expressed concern about inflation.

Why it matters: An interest rate hike can help combat inflation, but it can also make certain debts and new loans more expensive for workers.

Why the Federal Reserve May Raise Interest Rates Again

Barr believes inflation remains too high and warned about the risk of price increases becoming more difficult to control.

According to EFE, the governor noted that factors such as tariffs, the conflict in the Middle East, and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence have complicated efforts to reduce inflation throughout 2025.