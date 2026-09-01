Trump Drug Price Deal With 9 Companies: How Much Could Prices Drop?

President Donald Trump announced agreements with nine pharmaceutical companies to reduce medication prices in the United States, including treatments for cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and hemophilia.

With these additions, 26 manufacturers are now participating in «most favored nation» (MFN) price agreements, representing 89% of the branded medication market, according to the White House.

Why it matters: some medications included in previous agreements have seen discounts of 50% to 85%, although that doesn’t mean all patients will automatically pay those prices.

How Much Could U.S. Medication Prices Drop?

The MFN system aims to stop the US from paying significantly more for certain medications than other developed countries.

To put it simply: if a medication costs less in a comparable country, the agreement seeks to bring the US price closer to that level.

Past results show that savings can be substantial for specific medications. The White House reports discounts of 60% to 80% on some Amgen products.