Trump Drug Price Deal With 9 Companies: How Much Could Prices Drop?
Posted on09/01/26 at 16:15
President Donald Trump announced agreements with nine pharmaceutical companies to reduce medication prices in the United States, including treatments for cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and hemophilia.
With these additions, 26 manufacturers are now participating in «most favored nation» (MFN) price agreements, representing 89% of the branded medication market, according to the White House.
- Why it matters: some medications included in previous agreements have seen discounts of 50% to 85%, although that doesn’t mean all patients will automatically pay those prices.
How Much Could U.S. Medication Prices Drop?
The MFN system aims to stop the US from paying significantly more for certain medications than other developed countries.
To put it simply: if a medication costs less in a comparable country, the agreement seeks to bring the US price closer to that level.
Past results show that savings can be substantial for specific medications. The White House reports discounts of 60% to 80% on some Amgen products.
🇺🇸‼️ | In a significant blow to high healthcare costs, President Donald Trump confirmed the addition of nine pharmaceutical manufacturers to his national price reduction plan, reaching 26 corporations that account for 90% of the… pic.twitter.com/526U97xfkj
— RAV Español (@RAVEspanol) August 31, 2026
It also notes reductions of nearly 60% on Emgality and 61% on Trulicity, both from Eli Lilly. Pfizer has offered average savings of 50% and up to 85% on certain medications.
However, there’s an important caveat: the new agreement with the nine pharmaceutical companies doesn’t establish a blanket discount of 50%, 70%, or 80% for all their medications.
- Savings will depend on the product, type of coverage, and how each agreement is applied.
Who Could Benefit from the New Agreement to Lower Medication Prices?
The companies that joined are Alcon, Astellas Pharma, BeOne Medicines, BridgeBio, CSL, Kyowa Kirin, Sun Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and UCB.
Their products include treatments for costly diseases like cancer, hemophilia, Parkinson’s, macular degeneration, and glaucoma.
- In addition, state Medicaid programs will have access to MFN prices for medications manufactured by these companies.
- The agreements also include at least $19.6 billion in investments to manufacture medications in the United States.
The administration estimates that its entire MFN strategy could save around $600 billion over the next decade. However, that figure is a government projection and not a savings already achieved.
Experts consulted by FactCheck.org also warn that it’s still difficult to determine how much of the recent price drop is directly due to these agreements.