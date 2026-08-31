Social Security, ANCHOR, and CalPERS: 3 September Payments You May Receive
Posted on08/31/26 at 06:08
September brings different payments for Social Security beneficiaries, New Jersey residents, and California public retirees, although each program has different requirements.
This is not about three new stimulus checks, and not everyone can claim them. The amounts and dates depend on the benefit and each person’s situation.
- Why it matters: These federal and state programs can represent hundreds to thousands of dollars for eligible households that depend on benefits or seek to alleviate their expenses.
What payments can you receive in September and who qualifies?
Social Security: Who receives payments in September and when
The Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar includes September payments for retirement, disability, survivors, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
The date depends on the benefit and, in many cases, the beneficiary’s birthday. The SSI corresponding to September is paid on September 1.
Those who have been receiving Social Security since before May 1997, or receive both Social Security and SSI, follow a different calendar than the one based on birthdays.
For the rest, deposits are distributed throughout the month according to the date of birth, according to the SSA’s official calendar.
The amounts are not equal either. In retirement, the maximum for someone who starts collecting at 70 years old in 2026 can reach $5,181 per month.
This maximum assumes having earned the maximum taxable amount since age 22. At full retirement age, under these conditions, the maximum is $4,152.
New Jersey will pay up to $1,500 in home tax relief
New Jersey will begin on September 15 the staggered payments of ANCHOR, a program that reduces the property tax burden for eligible homeowners and renters.
- Homeowners with incomes of up to $150,000 can receive $1,500. Between $150,001 and $250,000, the benefit decreases to $1,000.
- Eligible renters receive $450, while those who were 65 years or older at the end of 2025 can get $700. The income limit for renters is $150,000.
More than a million residents received letters confirming the automatic submission of ANCHOR. Those who must apply have until November 2.
The state warns that disbursements are staggered and normally take place within 90 days after the application is submitted.
California public retirees receive their CalPERS payment
California also has an important disbursement on September 1, although it does not represent a new state aid or stimulus check.
CalPERS, the system that administers retirement benefits for participating California public workers, has scheduled a direct deposit for that date corresponding to the August benefit.
The physical checks corresponding to it were scheduled to be sent on August 28. The amount each retiree receives depends on their individual benefit.
CalPERS recommends that those using direct deposit consult with their financial institution to know exactly when the funds will be available.
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Who can receive these benefits and what requirements must they meet?
The three payments have independent rules: Social Security depends on the type of benefit and eligibility; ANCHOR requires meeting residency and income requirements in New Jersey.
- In California, the payment on September 1 corresponds to people who are already CalPERS retirees or beneficiaries, so there is no general check that any resident can apply for.
- For ANCHOR, New Jersey allows verifying the status of the benefit and submitting an application when applicable. CalPERS allows reviewing payments through a myCalPERS account.