Social Security, ANCHOR, and CalPERS: 3 September Payments You May Receive

September brings different payments for Social Security beneficiaries, New Jersey residents, and California public retirees, although each program has different requirements.

This is not about three new stimulus checks, and not everyone can claim them. The amounts and dates depend on the benefit and each person’s situation.

Why it matters: These federal and state programs can represent hundreds to thousands of dollars for eligible households that depend on benefits or seek to alleviate their expenses.

What payments can you receive in September and who qualifies?

Social Security: Who receives payments in September and when

The Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar includes September payments for retirement, disability, survivors, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

The date depends on the benefit and, in many cases, the beneficiary’s birthday. The SSI corresponding to September is paid on September 1.

Those who have been receiving Social Security since before May 1997, or receive both Social Security and SSI, follow a different calendar than the one based on birthdays.