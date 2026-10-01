Rosalía to receive Billboard Hall of Fame Award in Miami: when and where to watch



Rosalía will receive the Billboard Hall of Fame Award at the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards, adding another major recognition to a career that has crossed Latin pop, flamenco and global music markets.

Telemundo announced Thursday that the Spanish singer will attend the Oct. 22 ceremony in Miami to accept the award.

The show will air live from the James L. Knight Center at 8 p.m. ET / 7C on Telemundo and Peacock. Blue-carpet coverage is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The honor follows the success of LUX

According to Telemundo, Rosalía’s 2025 album LUX debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and earned five No. 1 debuts across Billboard charts: Top Latin Albums, Top Latin Pop Albums, Classical Albums, Classical Crossover and World Albums.

The announcement also says she recently completed 57 sold-out dates on her LUX Tour.

Her earlier album Motomami gave Rosalía her first entry on the all-genre Billboard 200 and spent 25 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Latin Pop Albums chart between 2022 and 2023, according to the release.

When are the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards?

The ceremony takes place Thursday, Oct. 22, in Miami. It will also be available on Universo and the Telemundo app, with Telemundo Internacional carrying the show across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The awards close Billboard Latin Music Week, scheduled for Oct. 19-22 in Miami.