Real Madrid Rolls 4-1 Over Sevilla at Bernabéu: Weekend Recap
Posted on 10/19/26 at 08:20
Real Madrid routed Sevilla 4-1 on Sunday, October 18, at the Santiago Bernabéu, before 73,907 fans, in the most notable match of a weekend packed with international soccer. Kylian Mbappé scored two goals, and the team arrived in good form at a big week: a visit to Barcelona, LaLiga leader, next Sunday.
LaLiga: Mbappé and Diomande Lead Madrid to Rout
Arda Güler opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a left-footed shot to the upper right corner, after a counterattack and pass from Yan Diomande. Seven minutes later, Mbappé extended the lead with a left-footed shot inside the penalty area, on a pass from Jude Bellingham. The Frenchman scored his second goal from the penalty spot at 63, with a shot to the center and top of the goal.
Sevilla narrowed the gap to 80 with a goal from Manu Bueno, assisted by Lucas Stassin. However, two minutes later, Diomande sealed the victory with a right-footed shot from outside the area to the upper left corner, on a pass from Aurélien Tchouaméni.
- Mbappé: five shots, Madrid’s leader in that category.
- Dean Huijsen: 90 accurate passes and 10 defensive interventions.
- Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois made four saves, and Odisseas Vlachodimos, three.
Madrid played without Vinícius Júnior, who served the first game of a four-game suspension for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair, of Villarreal, last weekend. With the win, the team reached seven victories and two defeats in the season; Sevilla has four victories, two draws, and three defeats. Madrid comes from overcoming Roma 4-3 in the Champions League. Now they will host RB Leipzig on Wednesday, October 21, and visit Barcelona on Sunday, October 25, at the Spotify Camp Nou.
In other matches of the day, on Saturday, Barcelona routed Betis 5-2 and Real Sociedad won 5-2 in Málaga.
Premier League: Arsenal, Liverpool, and City Take Three Points
Arsenal won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest with a goal from Noni Madueke in the 80th minute, on a pass from Declan Rice. Madueke had entered at halftime for Eberechi Eze, and his shot, which deflected on the way, was Arsenal’s only shot on goal. Forest suffered their third consecutive league defeat and has one victory, two draws, and four defeats.
On Saturday, October 17, Liverpool came back to win 2-1 at Brentford. Keane Lewis-Potter put the hosts ahead at 44, but Yehor Yarmoliuk was expelled in added time of the first half for violent conduct. Víctor Muñoz tied the game at 62, and Alexander Isak, in his return from an injury, scored the winning goal at 70. Vitaly Janelt saw his second yellow card in added time, and Brentford finished with nine men.
On the same day, Manchester City defeated Ipswich Town 3-2 at the Etihad and continues with seven victories in seven league games under Enzo Maresca’s direction. Phil Foden opened the scoring at 19, and Daizen Maeda tied two minutes later. Erling Haaland put City ahead 2-1 with a header at 34 and 3-1 at 69, with which he has 12 goals in all competitions. Zian Flemming narrowed the gap from a penalty at 90, and City had to withstand a nervous finish.
In another result, Brighton crushed Crystal Palace 5-0.
Serie A: Lazio Shines in Turin and Milan Resists
Lazio routed Juventus 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium with goals from Oliver Provstgaard (37, header after a corner kick), Gustav Isaksen (66), and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (89). The Roman team reached six victories, one draw, and no defeats, while Juventus has three victories, two draws, and two defeats.
AC Milan defeated Atalanta 3-2 at San Siro. Gonçalo Ramos put the hosts ahead from a penalty at 24, and Adrien Rabiot extended the lead at 43. In the second half, Marco Carnesecchi saved another penalty from Ramos, but Mario Gila scored with a header on a pass from Rabiot. Atalanta approached with goals from Gianluca Gaetano (66) and Nikola Krstovic (81), although they did not reach a tie. A goal from Christian Pulisic was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.
Milan, with four victories and three draws, remains undefeated in the first seven games of Ruben Amorim and rose to fourth place. Also on Saturday, Inter won 3-1 in Bologna, and Napoli lost 1-0 in Venice.
Bundesliga: Bayern and Leverkusen Win
On Saturday, Bayern routed Leipzig 6-1, a result we already covered. Leverkusen also won, 2-1 over Friburgo.
Ligue 1: PSG and Marseille, Big Wins
PSG won 3-1 in Strasbourg. Marseille defeated Angers 5-2 in a match with many goals. Lilian Raolisoa opened the scoring for the hosts at 14, but Himad Abdelli and Nouhoum Kamissoko, both with headers, turned the game around before halftime. Amine Gouiri missed a penalty at 59 and scored a minute later. Amine El Ouazzani narrowed the gap from a penalty at 75, but Amine Harit (83) and Igor Paixão (85) sealed the rout. Paixão was the player with the most shots in the match, with eight.
Liga MX: Cruz Azul and Monterrey Win
Cruz Azul routed FC Juárez 5-0 on Saturday, October 17, at the Estadio Banorte. Andrés Montaño opened the scoring at four minutes, and Carlos Rodríguez, Omar Campos, Agustín Palavecino, and Rogelio González completed the score. Juárez has one victory, one draw, and ten defeats.
On Sunday, Monterrey defeated Pachuca 2-1 at the Estadio BBVA. Diego Rossi and Jesús Corona scored in the first 16 minutes, with an assist from Lucas Ocampos in the second goal. Salomón Rondón narrowed the gap with a header at 75. Also on Saturday, América won 5-3 in León, a match we already covered, and Santos routed Querétaro 5-0.
All Results
Premier League
- Everton 0-2 Chelsea
- Brentford 1-2 Liverpool
- Fulham 1-0 Hull City
- Manchester City 3-2 Ipswich Town
- Newcastle 0-1 Aston Villa
- Bournemouth 2-0 Sunderland
- Brighton 5-0 Crystal Palace
- Leeds 1-1 Manchester United
- Nottingham Forest 0-1 Arsenal
Tottenham-Coventry will be played on Monday, October 19.
LaLiga
- Deportivo 1-1 Levante
- Espanyol 0-1 Atlético de Madrid
- Villarreal 0-0 Elche
- Betis 2-5 Barcelona
- Valencia 0-0 Athletic Club
- Osasuna 2-0 Racing de Santander
- Celta 2-1 Alavés
- Málaga 2-5 Real Sociedad
- Real Madrid 4-1 Sevilla
Getafe-Rayo Vallecano will be played on Monday, October 19.
Serie A
- Frosinone 4-2 Sassuolo
- Venezia 1-0 Napoli
- Bologna 1-3 Inter
- Roma 2-0 Genoa
- Udinese 0-3 Lecce
- Fiorentina 1-3 Como
- Milan 3-2 Atalanta
- Juventus 0-3 Lazio
Monza-Cagliari and Parma-Torino will be played on Monday, October 19.
Bundesliga
- Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Colonia
- Union Berlin 0-0 Dortmund
- Hamburgo 1-0 Stuttgart
- Schalke 0-1 Mainz
- Elversberg 4-3 Augsburgo
- Werder Bremen 2-2 Paderborn
- Bayern 6-1 Leipzig
- Leverkusen 2-1 Friburgo
- Mönchengladbach 1-2 Hoffenheim
Ligue 1
- Le Mans 0-3 Toulouse
- Estrasburgo 1-3 PSG
- Lille 1-1 Brest
- Troyes 1-3 Lens
- Angers 2-5 Marsella
- Le Havre 1-3 Auxerre
- Lorient 1-0 Mónaco
- Paris FC 4-3 Rennes
- Lyon 2-1 Niza
Liga MX
- Necaxa 0-2 Atlas
- Atlante 1-2 Pumas
- Tijuana 0-0 Puebla
- Santos 5-0 Querétaro
- Guadalajara 1-1 Tigres
- León 3-5 América
- Toluca 1-1 San Luis
- Cruz Azul 5-0 Juárez
- Monterrey 2-1 Pachuca
Sources
- ESPN: match file, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match file, stats, and AP chronicle
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)