Real Madrid routed Sevilla 4-1 on Sunday, October 18, at the Santiago Bernabéu, before 73,907 fans, in the most notable match of a weekend packed with international soccer. Kylian Mbappé scored two goals, and the team arrived in good form at a big week: a visit to Barcelona, LaLiga leader, next Sunday.

LaLiga: Mbappé and Diomande Lead Madrid to Rout

Arda Güler opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a left-footed shot to the upper right corner, after a counterattack and pass from Yan Diomande. Seven minutes later, Mbappé extended the lead with a left-footed shot inside the penalty area, on a pass from Jude Bellingham. The Frenchman scored his second goal from the penalty spot at 63, with a shot to the center and top of the goal.

Sevilla narrowed the gap to 80 with a goal from Manu Bueno, assisted by Lucas Stassin. However, two minutes later, Diomande sealed the victory with a right-footed shot from outside the area to the upper left corner, on a pass from Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Mbappé: five shots, Madrid’s leader in that category.

five shots, Madrid’s leader in that category. Dean Huijsen: 90 accurate passes and 10 defensive interventions.

90 accurate passes and 10 defensive interventions. Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois made four saves, and Odisseas Vlachodimos, three.

Madrid played without Vinícius Júnior, who served the first game of a four-game suspension for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair, of Villarreal, last weekend. With the win, the team reached seven victories and two defeats in the season; Sevilla has four victories, two draws, and three defeats. Madrid comes from overcoming Roma 4-3 in the Champions League. Now they will host RB Leipzig on Wednesday, October 21, and visit Barcelona on Sunday, October 25, at the Spotify Camp Nou.

In other matches of the day, on Saturday, Barcelona routed Betis 5-2 and Real Sociedad won 5-2 in Málaga.

Premier League: Arsenal, Liverpool, and City Take Three Points

Arsenal won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest with a goal from Noni Madueke in the 80th minute, on a pass from Declan Rice. Madueke had entered at halftime for Eberechi Eze, and his shot, which deflected on the way, was Arsenal’s only shot on goal. Forest suffered their third consecutive league defeat and has one victory, two draws, and four defeats.