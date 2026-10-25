The Premier League results from Saturday, October 24, brought a twist at the top: Aston Villa defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Villa Park, ending the leader’s streak of seven consecutive victories. Arsenal took advantage of the stumble with a 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium and is now tied in points with City. In London, Tottenham Hotspur won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea team that finished with ten men.

Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester City: Jackson’s double

The match was played at Villa Park in Birmingham, with 36,743 spectators in attendance, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring at 6 minutes with a right-footed shot from the left side of the box to the upper left corner, after a pass from John McGinn.

City, led by Enzo Maresca, tied the game at 52 minutes. Erling Haaland headed in from close range to the lower left corner after a cross from Iliman Ndiaye following a set piece. However, at 60 minutes, Jackson sealed the 2-1 win with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, first time, that slipped under the body of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The assist was from Ibrahim Mbaye.

Nicolas Jackson: 3 shots and both Villa goals. He now has seven goals in the season across all competitions.

3 shots and both Villa goals. He now has seven goals in the season across all competitions. Zion Suzuki: 6 saves for Villa.

6 saves for Villa. Boubacar Kamara: 13 defensive interventions.

13 defensive interventions. Rúben Dias: 78 accurate passes for City. Josko Gvardiol led his team with 3 shots, and Abdukodir Khusanov with 14 defensive interventions.

Villa is now 3-2-3 and has six wins in seven games across all competitions. City, which was seeking its eighth consecutive league win, is 7-0-1 and suffered its fourth defeat at Villa Park in as many seasons.

Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Konsa and Gabriel break the ice

At 10:00 a.m. ET, Arsenal hosted Everton at the Emirates Stadium, with 60,207 fans in attendance. Ezri Konsa scored at 7 minutes from close range, to the lower left corner, after a prolonged corner kick by Viktor Gyökeres. It was his first goal with the club since joining from Aston Villa in the summer.

The goal also ended a drought: Arsenal, which scored 29 set-piece goals on its way to the title last season, had not scored in that manner this season.

At 68 minutes, Gabriel Magalhães made it 2-0 with a header to the lower left corner after a cross from Ben White. The goal was confirmed after a VAR review. Gabriel scored in his 200th Premier League game, and White played his 200th game for Arsenal.