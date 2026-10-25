Premier League: Villa defeats City, Arsenal wins, and Tottenham surprises Chelsea
Posted on 10/25/26 at 10:13
The Premier League results from Saturday, October 24, brought a twist at the top: Aston Villa defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Villa Park, ending the leader’s streak of seven consecutive victories. Arsenal took advantage of the stumble with a 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium and is now tied in points with City. In London, Tottenham Hotspur won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea team that finished with ten men.
Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester City: Jackson’s double
The match was played at Villa Park in Birmingham, with 36,743 spectators in attendance, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring at 6 minutes with a right-footed shot from the left side of the box to the upper left corner, after a pass from John McGinn.
City, led by Enzo Maresca, tied the game at 52 minutes. Erling Haaland headed in from close range to the lower left corner after a cross from Iliman Ndiaye following a set piece. However, at 60 minutes, Jackson sealed the 2-1 win with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, first time, that slipped under the body of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The assist was from Ibrahim Mbaye.
- Nicolas Jackson: 3 shots and both Villa goals. He now has seven goals in the season across all competitions.
- Zion Suzuki: 6 saves for Villa.
- Boubacar Kamara: 13 defensive interventions.
- Rúben Dias: 78 accurate passes for City. Josko Gvardiol led his team with 3 shots, and Abdukodir Khusanov with 14 defensive interventions.
Villa is now 3-2-3 and has six wins in seven games across all competitions. City, which was seeking its eighth consecutive league win, is 7-0-1 and suffered its fourth defeat at Villa Park in as many seasons.
Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Konsa and Gabriel break the ice
At 10:00 a.m. ET, Arsenal hosted Everton at the Emirates Stadium, with 60,207 fans in attendance. Ezri Konsa scored at 7 minutes from close range, to the lower left corner, after a prolonged corner kick by Viktor Gyökeres. It was his first goal with the club since joining from Aston Villa in the summer.
The goal also ended a drought: Arsenal, which scored 29 set-piece goals on its way to the title last season, had not scored in that manner this season.
At 68 minutes, Gabriel Magalhães made it 2-0 with a header to the lower left corner after a cross from Ben White. The goal was confirmed after a VAR review. Gabriel scored in his 200th Premier League game, and White played his 200th game for Arsenal.
- Martin Ødegaard: 5 shots and 88 accurate passes, both team highs.
- Gabriel Magalhães: 11 defensive interventions, in addition to the goal.
- David Raya: 3 saves. For Everton, Jordan Pickford had 2, and Thierno Barry led with 2 shots.
Mikel Arteta made five changes from the 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday and gave Gyökeres his first league start of the campaign. Everton had chances, with Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as protagonists of the clearest ones, but accumulated its second consecutive defeat. Arsenal is now 7-0-1, with its ninth consecutive home win, and Everton is 2-4-2.
Chelsea 0-2 Tottenham: Palmer’s expulsion and historic win
The last game of the day, at 12:30 p.m. ET at Stamford Bridge, was the most dramatic. With the score 0-0 until the 77th minute, a corner kick by Mateus Fernandes ended in an own goal by goalkeeper Mike Penders, who deflected the ball into his own net under pressure from Jan Paul van Hecke.
At 80 minutes, Cole Palmer received his second yellow card for a rough foul on Conor Gallagher, and Chelsea was left with ten men. He had been previously warned for a collision with Fernandes. At 87 minutes, Mathys Tel made it 2-0 with a right-footed shot from outside the box to the lower left corner.
- Omar Marmoush: 3 shots, the most for Tottenham.
- Mateus Fernandes: 91 accurate passes.
- Antonín Kinsky: 4 saves for Tottenham.
- Mike Penders: 3 saves for Chelsea. Levi Colwill led his team with 43 accurate passes and 14 defensive interventions, and Pedro Neto with 2 shots.
Roberto De Zerbi’s team had only one win in its last 41 visits to Stamford Bridge. With this result, it achieved only its second away win against Chelsea in the Premier League era and its first since 2018. Chelsea, led by Xabi Alonso, was without João Pedro, and Penders replaced Emiliano Martínez in goal. The Blues had won 10 of the last 12 meetings between the two teams, including the 2-1 win in May. After this game, Chelsea is 4-1-3, and Tottenham is 2-3-3.