Nine could become Isaias.

Gulf Coast faces risks.

Flooding could extend inland.

Tropical Depression Nine formed on Tuesday, October 6, in the Gulf of Mexico and could become the first Atlantic hurricane of 2026.

The system threatens to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the US Gulf Coast, where families should begin reviewing their preparations.

It will be named Isaias if it reaches tropical storm intensity. Its evolution still depends on atmospheric conditions that can either favor or limit strengthening.

The main warning is that a lower category does not eliminate the danger: flooding can affect coastal communities and areas far from the point of impact.

Isaias’ Trajectory: Louisiana and Florida Under Watch

Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Gulf, bringing the threat of heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Gulf Coast later this week. Here’s what we know: https://t.co/cY1VIKiuVq — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 6, 2026

Consulted projections place the possible landfall between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle, towards the end of Friday, October 9, or the beginning of Saturday, October 10.