Cost of Living Could Reshape the November Midterm Elections

Pocketbook concerns are emerging as the main battleground in the November midterm elections, while immigration and crime continue to favor Republicans.

The cost of living has become the most important factor for 47% of registered voters when deciding how to vote in the November midterm elections, according to Reuters/Ipsos.

Why it matters: Economic concerns could complicate the election for Republicans if voters ultimately focus on household finances rather than immigration or crime.

Cost of Living Overtakes Other Campaign Issues

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted between August 28 and 31, shows that household finances occupy a particularly important place in voters’ minds ahead of November.

The issue also directly affects President Donald Trump: 71% of adults disapprove of how he is handling the cost of living, while only 22% approve.

The advantage: Reuters/Ipsos data shows that voters prefer Democrats over Republicans to address the cost of living, 38% to 34%.

Reuters/Ipsos data shows that voters prefer Democrats over Republicans to address the cost of living, 38% to 34%. The paradox: Republicans maintain advantages on immigration and crime, but those issues carry less electoral weight than pocketbook concerns in this poll.

The trend did not emerge suddenly. Ipsos had already warned in late August that the cost of living would likely be one of the defining issues in the midterm elections.

Independent Voters Leave Another Battle Open

The cost of living becomes even more significant among independents because many do not clearly view either party as better prepared to address it.

This means that economic concern does not automatically translate into votes for Democrats. Both parties still have an opportunity to persuade voters without a firm party affiliation.