NFL Week 6 Recap: Texans, Bills, and Packers Win; Chiefs Stay Undefeated
Posted on 10/19/26 at 08:30
The NFL Week 6 recap on Sunday, October 18, 2026, had it all: a 49-yard game-winning field goal at Wembley that gave the Houston Texans a 34-31 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a Buffalo Bills 33-30 win in Las Vegas, another by the Green Bay Packers 23-13 over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs remaining 5-0, and a Carolina Panthers 25-14 win in Philadelphia. Here’s a look at the highlights.
Texans 34, Jaguars 31: Fairbairn Wins it in London
At Wembley Stadium in London, in front of 82,497 fans, Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 49-yard field goal as time expired, giving Houston the win and improving their record to 2-4. Jacksonville (4-2) had tied the game 31-31 with a 60-yard field goal by Cam Little, following a Travis Hunter interception of C.J. Stroud in the end zone.
- C.J. Stroud: 24 of 34 for 312 yards, three touchdown passes, and one interception.
- Jaylin Noel: four receptions, 107 yards, and one touchdown.
- Foster Moreau: two touchdown receptions, of 6 and 1 yards.
- Trevor Lawrence: 24 of 41 for 306 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, with two touchdown passes to Bhayshul Tuten.
- Travis Hunter: caught a 7-yard touchdown pass and also intercepted Stroud.
Marvin Harrison Jr. made his debut with Houston after being traded from Arizona and caught three passes for 34 yards. The Texans won for the second consecutive week.
Bills 33, Raiders 30: Josh Allen Ties Jim Kelly’s Record
At Allegiant Stadium, Josh Allen threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and with a 12-yard pass to Keon Coleman, tied the franchise record held by Jim Kelly with 258 touchdown passes. Buffalo (5-1) took the lead for good with a 3-yard run by James Cook with 4:43 left and extended their lead with a 38-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with 1:56 remaining.
- James Cook: 22 carries, 95 yards, and one touchdown, plus three receptions for 58 yards.
- Kirk Cousins: 23 of 41 for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
- Tre Tucker: five receptions, 97 yards, and two touchdowns, the last one a 44-yarder with 1:32 left.
The Raiders (3-3) lost their third straight game and scored a touchdown on only two of their five trips to the red zone. The Bills played without losing the ball for the first time after nine turnovers in the previous three weeks.
Packers 23, Cowboys 13: 17-0 Halftime Lead
At Lambeau Field, Green Bay (4-2) won its third consecutive game. Jordan Love threw for 276 yards and one touchdown and also scored on a 1-yard run. Matthew Golden caught six passes for 104 yards and the 9-yard touchdown that put the Packers ahead on their first series. Trey Smack added three field goals.
Dallas (2-4) was shut out in the first half, something that hadn’t happened to them since November 7, 2021. Dak Prescott completed 34 of 54 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. In their three wins, Green Bay has allowed 14 points or fewer. The game had 22 penalties, 11 per team.
Chiefs 22, Chargers 6: Kenneth Walker Shines
At Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City improved to 5-0 with a win over the Chargers, who fell to 0-6. Kenneth Walker III ran 19 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns, of 33 and 2 yards. Patrick Mahomes completed 23 of 30 passes for 272 yards and earned his 100th career win. Xavier Worthy added seven receptions for 73 yards.
Justin Herbert threw for 204 yards with one interception, and Los Angeles finished with 259 total yards on offense. The Chargers, led by Jim Harbaugh, have their worst start since 2000.
Panthers 25, Eagles 14: Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard Lead
At Lincoln Financial Field, Carolina (3-2) won thanks to Bryce Young, who threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tommy Tremble (12 and 19 yards). Chuba Hubbard ran for 120 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries, and Ryan Fitzgerald added field goals of 47 and 52 yards.
Philadelphia (2-4) lost its fourth consecutive game, something that hadn’t happened since 2020, without quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is on the injured reserve list with a blood clot in his calf and will miss at least four games, and without running back Saquon Barkley. Tanner McKee completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown, a 19-yarder to DeVonta Smith.
All Week 6 Results
Other close finishes on Sunday: the New Orleans Saints beat the New York Giants 34-27 with three touchdown passes by Tyler Shough, and the Arizona Cardinals won 18-16 over the Los Angeles Rams with six field goals by Chad Ryland, the last one a 43-yarder as time expired. Here’s how the day ended (visitor first):
- Houston Texans 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 31 (London)
- Chicago Bears 31, Atlanta Falcons 23
- Cleveland Browns 13, Baltimore Ravens 10
- Tennessee Titans 26, Indianapolis Colts 20
- New England Patriots 26, New York Jets 19
- New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27
- Carolina Panthers 25, Philadelphia Eagles 14
- Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19
- Arizona Cardinals 18, Los Angeles Rams 16
- Los Angeles Chargers 6, Kansas City Chiefs 22
- Buffalo Bills 33, Las Vegas Raiders 30
- Dallas Cowboys 13, Green Bay Packers 23
What’s Next
Week 6 concludes on Monday, October 19, with Monday Night Football: the Washington Commanders visit the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Sources
- ESPN: game box score, stats, and AP recap
- ESPN: game box score, stats, and AP recap
- ESPN: game box score, stats, and AP recap
- ESPN: game box score, stats, and AP recap
- ESPN: game box score, stats, and AP recap
- ESPN: game box score, stats, and AP recap
- ESPN: game box score, stats, and AP recap
- ESPN: NFL standings
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)