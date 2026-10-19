The NFL Week 6 recap on Sunday, October 18, 2026, had it all: a 49-yard game-winning field goal at Wembley that gave the Houston Texans a 34-31 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a Buffalo Bills 33-30 win in Las Vegas, another by the Green Bay Packers 23-13 over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs remaining 5-0, and a Carolina Panthers 25-14 win in Philadelphia. Here’s a look at the highlights.

Texans 34, Jaguars 31: Fairbairn Wins it in London

At Wembley Stadium in London, in front of 82,497 fans, Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 49-yard field goal as time expired, giving Houston the win and improving their record to 2-4. Jacksonville (4-2) had tied the game 31-31 with a 60-yard field goal by Cam Little, following a Travis Hunter interception of C.J. Stroud in the end zone.

C.J. Stroud: 24 of 34 for 312 yards, three touchdown passes, and one interception.

24 of 34 for 312 yards, three touchdown passes, and one interception. Jaylin Noel: four receptions, 107 yards, and one touchdown.

four receptions, 107 yards, and one touchdown. Foster Moreau: two touchdown receptions, of 6 and 1 yards.

two touchdown receptions, of 6 and 1 yards. Trevor Lawrence: 24 of 41 for 306 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, with two touchdown passes to Bhayshul Tuten.

24 of 41 for 306 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, with two touchdown passes to Bhayshul Tuten. Travis Hunter: caught a 7-yard touchdown pass and also intercepted Stroud.

Marvin Harrison Jr. made his debut with Houston after being traded from Arizona and caught three passes for 34 yards. The Texans won for the second consecutive week.

Bills 33, Raiders 30: Josh Allen Ties Jim Kelly’s Record

At Allegiant Stadium, Josh Allen threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and with a 12-yard pass to Keon Coleman, tied the franchise record held by Jim Kelly with 258 touchdown passes. Buffalo (5-1) took the lead for good with a 3-yard run by James Cook with 4:43 left and extended their lead with a 38-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with 1:56 remaining.

James Cook: 22 carries, 95 yards, and one touchdown, plus three receptions for 58 yards.

22 carries, 95 yards, and one touchdown, plus three receptions for 58 yards. Kirk Cousins: 23 of 41 for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

23 of 41 for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Tre Tucker: five receptions, 97 yards, and two touchdowns, the last one a 44-yarder with 1:32 left.

The Raiders (3-3) lost their third straight game and scored a touchdown on only two of their five trips to the red zone. The Bills played without losing the ball for the first time after nine turnovers in the previous three weeks.