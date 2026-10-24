The third matchday of the Champions League 2026-27 left a significant impact in Paris: PSG defeated Barcelona 4-2 at the Parc des Princes, handing them their first loss of the season. Following the matches on Tuesday, October 20, and Wednesday, October 21, 2026, only five teams remain undefeated: PSG, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Real Betis.

PSG scored three goals from the 72nd minute onward and defeated Barcelona 4-2, Barcelona's first loss of the season.

PSG, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Real Betis have 9 points and are the only teams with a perfect record, according to the ESPN standings.

Matchday 4 will take place on Tuesday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 4, with games at 12:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET.

Why it matters: With five matchdays remaining, no team is mathematically qualified or eliminated. The top eight teams advance directly to the round of 16, and teams 9-24 will play a preliminary playoff, so every point counts in a tight classification.

PSG-Barcelona: six goals and a decisive five-minute finish

PSG took a 1-0 lead into halftime with Doué's goal in the 38th minute, and Barcelona trailed for the first time this season. Xavi Espart tied the game at 55', but Lucas Hernández put the hosts back ahead with a header at 72'. Lamine Yamal equalized again at 79', although PSG closed out the game in five minutes: Vitinha scored with a shot from outside the area at 81', and Fabián Ruiz made it 4-2 at 86'.

According to ESPN and AP, goalkeeper Joan García prevented a more significant rout. Additionally, Dembélé was injured in the 20th minute and had to leave the game.

Other major matches of the day

Liverpool 4-3 Villarreal. Villarreal took a 0-2 lead at Anfield with goals from Mikautadze (4') and Sergi Cardona (29'). Mac Allister scored with a header at 36', Ronald Araujo tied the game with another header at 45+2', and Mac Allister (65') and Florian Wirtz (68') completed the comeback. Oluwaseyi narrowed the gap at 87'. Rio Ngumoha, 18, provided two assists, and Liverpool remains undefeated.

Bayern Munich 2-2 Arsenal. At the Allianz Arena, Eze put Arsenal ahead (25'), Alphonso Davies tied the game with an assist from Harry Kane (35'), Kane put Bayern ahead with a penalty (61'), and Declan Rice equalized at 82'. The draw ended Arsenal's streak of 14 consecutive wins in the Champions League group stage. Saka was injured in the 10th minute and had to leave the game.

Real Madrid 4-1 RB Leipzig. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring at 43' with his first goal for Madrid, and Arda Güler extended the lead at 52'. Mbappé scored his 12th goal of the season at 83', and Gomis narrowed the gap for Leipzig at 85'. Yan Diomande, a former Leipzig player, closed out the scoring with a volley at 87'. Madrid remains undefeated.