New Hampshire student ID voting at risk as the state is seeking to prevent university credentials from being used as part of voter verification. A court ruling keeps that possibility open under certain conditions.

New Hampshire asked the U.S. Supreme Court to urgently block a ruling that allows student IDs to be used together with other proof to vote on November 3.

Why it matters: The decision could change which documents college students can present to prove their eligibility to vote, just weeks before the midterm elections.

New Hampshire Seeks to Block Student IDs in Voter Verification

BREAKING: New Hampshire asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a ruling that lets election officials consider student IDs as proof of a voter’s identity when they register or cast a ballot. This is the latest GOP push to make it harder for students to vote ahead of Election Day. https://t.co/Bmu11mXplx — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) October 15, 2026

The request came after a federal appeals court in Boston declined, by a 2-1 vote, to suspend a ruling favorable to students.

Secretary of State David Scanlan argues that election officials need uniform guidance to apply the current law.

The fact: HB 323, signed by Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte, eliminated student IDs as sufficient proof on their own to establish eligibility to vote.

However, federal Judge Joseph Laplante determined that the change did not prohibit presenting university credentials together with other documents.

The judge concluded that Scanlan had interpreted the law too restrictively by completely barring their use at polling places.