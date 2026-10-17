The 2026 elections have entered their final stretch: with less than three weeks to go before Tuesday, November 3, 2026, this week brought new polls in Texas, the start of early voting in Georgia, and California voters began receiving their mail-in ballots. This is a summary for Saturday, October 17, 2026. It is partial coverage: it only includes elections and only those three states, because they are the facts we could confirm with a source and date between Saturday, October 10, and Friday, October 16.

Why it matters

What is being voted on November 3 affects the daily life of Latino families, economically, spiritually, and legally. The past two years with the current administration brought more harm to hispanic families than in recent years. We’re being persecuted and harassed for being hispanic, whether we’re legally in the U.S. or not. Cost of living continues to increase driven now mostly by tariffs and the price of oil, driven by the war with Iran. And, morally, the administration seems to have broken with all common and legal sense of self dealing, possible corruption, and deterioration of all social protections.

In the University of Texas and Texas Politics Project poll, the cost of living was the most important issue for 21% of respondents, followed by the state of the economy with 15%, according to KSAT. In California, according to the PPIC, Latinos are 38% of adults, but 29% of likely voters (seven polls from October 2025 to July 2026). The figure for adults includes non-citizen residents who cannot vote. In Texas, the Secretary of State’s website, cited by Spectrum News, indicates that there were over 18 million registered voters as of March 2026, compared to over 17 million in 2022.

Texas: Talarico and Paxton, two opposing visions in a divided state

Texas has become another scene of strong political tensions, even within the Republican Party itself. President Donald Trump is backing Attorney General Ken Paxton in his bid for a Senate seat against Democrat James Talarico, despite the controversies surrounding Paxton and the opposition he has faced from important figures in his own party.

But in Texas, where Republicans have been winning all state elections for over three decades, party loyalty still carries significant weight. The big question is whether Republicans who distrust Paxton will be willing to vote for a Democrat, abstain, or ultimately support their party’s candidate. Polls show a very tight contest, making this election a test of both Trump’s influence and the importance of party loyalty among Texas voters.

A Marist poll, with interviews from October 8 to 11, 2026, and a margin of error of ±4.9 points, gives Democrat James Talarico 47% and Republican Ken Paxton 45% among likely voters in the U.S. Senate race. The 2-point difference is within the margin of error. Among registered voters, Talarico leads by 4 points, compared to 6 points the previous month.

In the gubernatorial race, the same Marist poll shows Republican Governor Greg Abbott with a 4-point lead over Democrat Gina Hinojosa among likely voters. Among registered voters, the difference is just 1 point. In the generic congressional ballot, Republicans lead by 5 points among likely voters (51% to 46%) and by 3 among registered voters.