This weekend, from Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18, 2026, brings a MLS matchday concentrated on Saturday, in addition to games in Spain, England, Italy, Germany, and France. Here are the most notable matchups, with times in ET, venues, and where to watch them. In parentheses, each team’s league record (wins-draws-losses).

MLS: all games on Saturday, October 17, on Apple TV

The MLS matchday takes place on Saturday, October 17, and all games can be seen on Apple TV. It starts at 2:30 PM ET with Philadelphia Union (13-6-10) against Charlotte FC (13-7-9) at Subaru Park, a duel with very similar records.

At 7:30 PM ET, five games are concentrated. The most notable ones:

Atlanta United FC (8-6-15) vs. Inter Miami CF (14-10-5) , at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This is a key game for Inter Miami and its large base of Latino fans.

, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This is a key game for Inter Miami and its large base of Latino fans. New England Revolution (15-4-10) vs. Chicago Fire FC (14-6-9) , at Gillette Stadium. These are two teams with solid records.

, at Gillette Stadium. These are two teams with solid records. New York City FC (8-9-12) vs. LAFC (12-9-9), at Citi Field.

At 8:30 PM ET, Houston Dynamo FC (13-7-9) hosts FC Dallas (14-8-7) at Shell Energy Stadium. At the same time, Austin FC (7-10-12) faces Vancouver Whitecaps (15-7-7) at Q2 Stadium.

Spain: Barcelona visits Betis and Madrid plays at the Bernabéu

The most attractive game is Real Betis (6-1-1) vs. Barcelona (8-0-0), on Saturday, October 17, at 12:00 PM ET at Estadio La Cartuja, on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Both teams arrive with significant records.