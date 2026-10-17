MLS and Europe’s Top 5 Leagues: October 16-18 Guide
Posted on 10/17/26 at 19:27
This weekend, from Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18, 2026, brings a MLS matchday concentrated on Saturday, in addition to games in Spain, England, Italy, Germany, and France. Here are the most notable matchups, with times in ET, venues, and where to watch them. In parentheses, each team’s league record (wins-draws-losses).
MLS: all games on Saturday, October 17, on Apple TV
The MLS matchday takes place on Saturday, October 17, and all games can be seen on Apple TV. It starts at 2:30 PM ET with Philadelphia Union (13-6-10) against Charlotte FC (13-7-9) at Subaru Park, a duel with very similar records.
At 7:30 PM ET, five games are concentrated. The most notable ones:
- Atlanta United FC (8-6-15) vs. Inter Miami CF (14-10-5), at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This is a key game for Inter Miami and its large base of Latino fans.
- New England Revolution (15-4-10) vs. Chicago Fire FC (14-6-9), at Gillette Stadium. These are two teams with solid records.
- New York City FC (8-9-12) vs. LAFC (12-9-9), at Citi Field.
At 8:30 PM ET, Houston Dynamo FC (13-7-9) hosts FC Dallas (14-8-7) at Shell Energy Stadium. At the same time, Austin FC (7-10-12) faces Vancouver Whitecaps (15-7-7) at Q2 Stadium.
Spain: Barcelona visits Betis and Madrid plays at the Bernabéu
The most attractive game is Real Betis (6-1-1) vs. Barcelona (8-0-0), on Saturday, October 17, at 12:00 PM ET at Estadio La Cartuja, on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Both teams arrive with significant records.
On Saturday at 8:00 AM ET, Espanyol (2-2-4) hosts Atlético de Madrid (6-1-1) at RCDE Stadium. On Sunday, October 18, at 3:00 PM ET, Real Madrid (6-0-2) vs. Sevilla (4-2-2) closes out the weekend at Santiago Bernabéu, broadcast on ABC, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
England: Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal in action
- Everton (2-4-0) vs. Chelsea (3-1-2), Saturday, October 17, at 7:30 AM ET, at Hill Dickinson Stadium (USA Net and Universo).
- Manchester City (6-0-0) vs. Ipswich Town (3-0-3), Saturday at 10:00 AM ET, at Etihad Stadium (USA Net and Universo).
- Brentford (2-4-0) vs. Liverpool (2-3-1), Saturday at 10:00 AM ET (Peacock).
- Leeds United (2-3-1) vs. Manchester United (1-3-2), Sunday, October 18, at 9:00 AM ET, at Elland Road (USA Net and Tele).
- Nottingham Forest (1-2-3) vs. Arsenal (5-0-1), Sunday at 11:30 AM ET, at The City Ground (Peacock).
Italy, Germany, and France
In Serie A, all games are available on Paramount+. On Saturday, October 17, at 12:00 PM ET, Bologna (1-2-3) plays Inter de Milán (5-1-0). On Sunday, October 18, there are two major games: AC Milan (3-3-0) against Atalanta (3-0-3) at 12:00 PM ET at San Siro, and Juventus (3-2-1) against Lazio (5-1-0) at 2:45 PM ET at Allianz Stadium.
In the Bundesliga, on Saturday at 9:30 AM ET, Union Berlin (1-1-3) hosts Borussia Dortmund (4-1-0). Shortly after, at 12:30 PM ET, Bayern Múnich (3-2-0) vs. RB Leipzig (3-0-2) takes place at Allianz Arena (USA Net, FuboTV, Peacock, and Tele). On Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, Bayer Leverkusen (3-1-1) faces Friburgo (4-1-0).
In Ligue 1, on Saturday at 11:15 AM ET, Strasbourg (2-1-3) hosts Paris Saint-Germain (3-2-1) on beIN Sports and FuboTV. On Sunday, Paris FC (3-2-1) and Stade Rennais (4-1-1) play at 11:15 AM ET (Prime Video, TUBI, and FuboTV), and Lyon (3-2-1) faces Niza (2-2-2) at 2:45 PM ET.
Quick schedule
- Saturday, October 17, 7:30 AM ET: Everton vs. Chelsea (USA Net, Universo)
- Saturday, October 17, 10:00 AM ET: Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town (USA Net, Universo)
- Saturday, October 17, 11:15 AM ET: Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain (beIn Sports, FuboTV)
- Saturday, October 17, 12:00 PM ET: Real Betis vs. Barcelona (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)
- Saturday, October 17, 12:30 PM ET: Bayern Múnich vs. RB Leipzig (USA Net, FuboTV, Peacock, Tele)
- Saturday, October 17, 7:30 PM ET: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami (Apple TV)
- Saturday, October 17, 7:30 PM ET: New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire (Apple TV)
- Sunday, October 18, 9:00 AM ET: Leeds United vs. Manchester United (USA Net, Tele)
- Sunday, October 18, 12:00 PM ET: AC Milan vs. Atalanta (Paramount+)
- Sunday, October 18, 2:45 PM ET: Juventus vs. Lazio (Paramount+)
- Sunday, October 18, 3:00 PM ET: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla (ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)
Sources: ESPN, schedule and channels; MLS. Data consulted on October 15, 2026.