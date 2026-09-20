Midterms 2026: Early Voting Begins, Where and Who Can Vote?

Virginia opens in-person early voting on September 18, while other states activate different modes before the November 3 elections.

The state began in-person early voting for the 2026 midterms on this Friday, while Minnesota, South Dakota, and Idaho activated different mechanisms to vote before Election Day.

Why it matters: There is no single national system for voting before November 3. Dates, modes, and requirements depend on each state.

Virginia Opens Polls, but Each State Has Different Rules

In Virginia, registered voters can go to enabled centers from September 18 to cast their early vote in person.

The state period extends until October 31. Specific locations and hours depend on local election offices.

Minnesota also allows in-person voting via absentee ballot and requesting one to be received by mail starting this Friday.

The difference: Minnesota calls the process that will allow direct introduction of the ballot into the counter from October 16 «early voting».

South Dakota begins its absentee voting period for the general election on September 18, according to its Secretary of State.