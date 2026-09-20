Midterms 2026: Early Voting Begins, Where and Who Can Vote?
Posted on09/20/26 at 05:06
Virginia opens in-person early voting on September 18, while other states activate different modes before the November 3 elections.
The state began in-person early voting for the 2026 midterms on this Friday, while Minnesota, South Dakota, and Idaho activated different mechanisms to vote before Election Day.
Why it matters: There is no single national system for voting before November 3. Dates, modes, and requirements depend on each state.
Virginia Opens Polls, but Each State Has Different Rules
In Virginia, registered voters can go to enabled centers from September 18 to cast their early vote in person.
The state period extends until October 31. Specific locations and hours depend on local election offices.
Minnesota also allows in-person voting via absentee ballot and requesting one to be received by mail starting this Friday.
- The difference: Minnesota calls the process that will allow direct introduction of the ballot into the counter from October 16 «early voting».
South Dakota begins its absentee voting period for the general election on September 18, according to its Secretary of State.
Idaho Sends Ballots and North Carolina Already Started
In Idaho, county officials must begin sending absentee ballots to voters who previously requested them on this Friday.
This does not mean that general in-person early voting has begun there: counties that offer it can start on October 13.
North Carolina started earlier. Since September 4, its 100 counties began distributing absentee ballots requested by voters.
- The fact: In-person early voting in North Carolina begins on October 15 and ends on October 31, according to the state election authority.
These differences make it important to review the rules of the state of residence before requesting a ballot or going to vote.
Who Can Vote in the 2026 Midterms?
To participate in federal elections, one must be a U.S. citizen, meet residency and age requirements, and satisfy corresponding registration norms.
This includes naturalized citizens. Having only permanent residence or a green card does not grant the right to vote in federal elections.
- What they can do: Voters can verify registration, dates, required identification, and voting options through their state or local election office.
On November 3, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and approximately one-third of the Senate will be at stake.
There will also be elections for governors, legislatures, and numerous state and local offices, depending on the state.
Cost of Living, Iran, and Immigration Mark the Campaign
The campaign enters its final phase with the cost of living, the prolonged war with Iran, and migration policy among the issues present in the electoral debate, according to reports published this Friday.
Gasoline and food prices appear among the economic concerns cited, while the implementation of the Trump administration’s migration policies continues to generate political debate.
- What’s next: More states will progressively open their in-person early voting or mail-in periods before Election Day.
The calendar will culminate on Tuesday, November 3, although the form and deadlines for casting or returning a ballot will continue to depend on each state.
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SOURCE: France 24 / Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon