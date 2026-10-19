Messi Scores Twice in Inter Miami Win; Orlando City Wins 4-1
Posted on 10/18/26 at 20:38
Lionel Messi scored two goals in four minutes, and Inter Miami CF beat Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday, October 17, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. On the same day in the MLS, Orlando City routed D.C. United 4-1 and New York City FC tied LAFC 1-1.
Messi and Berterame Lead Inter Miami to Victory
The game was scoreless until the end of the first half. In the 45th minute, Germán Berterame opened the scoring with a header from close range, assisted by Luis Suárez. It was his ninth goal in his first 26 MLS games.
In the second half, Messi scored with his left foot from the center of the box in the 56th minute, assisted by Berterame. Four minutes later, in the 60th, he scored again with his left foot after a counterattack, this time assisted by Suárez, for a 3-0 lead.
Atlanta United scored in the 89th minute when Fafà Picault converted a penalty. With that goal, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair lost his shutout. He finished with two saves, as did Lucas Hoyos in the local goal.
Messi’s Stats
- With his 24th and 25th goals of the season, Messi leads the league in scoring.
- He reached 15 assists and tied for the top spot with Son Heung-min of LAFC. He is the first player in league history with at least 15 goal passes in three consecutive seasons.
- He is one of only two players, along with Josef Martínez, to have scored at least 25 goals in a regular season twice. Last season, he won the Golden Boot with 29 goals.
- He has 40 goal participations, nine shy of Carlos Vela’s record, set in 2019 with LAFC. He has four games left to break it.
- He was Inter Miami’s player with the most shots, with five.
Suárez recorded his 11th assist of the campaign, the best mark of his career. Berterame has eight goal passes. Micael led the team in accurate passes (83), and Gonzalo Luján led in defensive interventions (12).
Griezmann Leads Orlando City’s Rout
At the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Antoine Griezmann scored two goals and provided an assist in the 4-1 win over D.C. United. He opened the scoring in the 15th minute, assisted by Martín Ojeda, and Ojeda extended the lead in the 22nd with a pass from Griezmann.
Tai Baribo cut the deficit with a penalty in the 45+2, but Griezmann restored the two-goal lead in the 50th minute. Marco Pasalic closed the scoring in the 90+5, assisted by Justin Ellis in a counterattack.
Griezmann has 12 goals and seven assists in 14 MLS games. He is the first player in league history with a goal participation in 12 of his first 14 games. Maxime Crépeau had three saves for Orlando, as did Sean Johnson for D.C. Baribo was the game’s player with the most shots, with seven.
NYCFC and LAFC Share Points
At Citi Field in New York, New York City FC and LAFC tied 1-1. Leo Walta put the visitors ahead with a free kick to the corner in the 45+1. Andrés Perea equalized in the 59th with a header, after a cross from Nicolás Fernández Mercau following a corner kick.
Goalkeepers Matt Freese (NYCFC) and Hugo Lloris (LAFC) each had two saves. James Sands led the game in accurate passes, with 115, and Aaron Long in defensive interventions, with 16.
What’s Next
D.C. United will visit Cincinnati on Wednesday, October 21. Orlando City will host New York City FC on Saturday, October 24.