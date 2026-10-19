Lionel Messi scored two goals in four minutes, and Inter Miami CF beat Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday, October 17, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. On the same day in the MLS, Orlando City routed D.C. United 4-1 and New York City FC tied LAFC 1-1.

Messi and Berterame Lead Inter Miami to Victory

The game was scoreless until the end of the first half. In the 45th minute, Germán Berterame opened the scoring with a header from close range, assisted by Luis Suárez. It was his ninth goal in his first 26 MLS games.

In the second half, Messi scored with his left foot from the center of the box in the 56th minute, assisted by Berterame. Four minutes later, in the 60th, he scored again with his left foot after a counterattack, this time assisted by Suárez, for a 3-0 lead.

Atlanta United scored in the 89th minute when Fafà Picault converted a penalty. With that goal, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair lost his shutout. He finished with two saves, as did Lucas Hoyos in the local goal.

Messi’s Stats

With his 24th and 25th goals of the season, Messi leads the league in scoring.

He reached 15 assists and tied for the top spot with Son Heung-min of LAFC. He is the first player in league history with at least 15 goal passes in three consecutive seasons.

He is one of only two players, along with Josef Martínez, to have scored at least 25 goals in a regular season twice. Last season, he won the Golden Boot with 29 goals.

He has 40 goal participations, nine shy of Carlos Vela’s record, set in 2019 with LAFC. He has four games left to break it.

He was Inter Miami’s player with the most shots, with five.

Suárez recorded his 11th assist of the campaign, the best mark of his career. Berterame has eight goal passes. Micael led the team in accurate passes (83), and Gonzalo Luján led in defensive interventions (12).

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