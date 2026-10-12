The Inter Miami team defeated D.C. United 4-0 on Saturday, October 10, at Nu Stadium, with two goals from Lionel Messi and two from Luis Suárez. Messi reached 23 goals in the MLS season, the highest number in the league, according to AP.

The victory ended Inter Miami’s five-game winless streak (four draws and one loss). It was their first win since the 7-1 victory over CF Montréal on August 29, and the first league win for new coach Cristian «Kily» González, who arrived on September 16.

Suárez Opens the Scoring

The Uruguayan scored in the 3rd minute with a left-footed shot inside the box after a headed pass from Germán Berterame. In the 39th minute, he scored again: goalkeeper Sean Johnson deflected a shot from Messi, Berterame recovered the ball, and headed it to Suárez, who pushed the ball in from close range. Berterame finished with two assists.

Messi’s Double

In the 47th minute, Suárez sent a cross near the penalty area, and Messi defined the play alongside the right post for the 3-0 score. In the 60th minute, the Argentine received a pass from Rodrigo De Paul, entered the box between two defenders, and beat Johnson for the 4-0 score.

Messi played the full 90 minutes just four days after his farewell match with the Argentine national team, which marked the end of his 21-year international career. He was the player with the most shots in the game (8). Johnson made five saves for D.C. United, which has now gone five games without a win.

What’s Next

Inter Miami hosts New York City FC on Wednesday, October 14, in the evening. On the same day, D.C. United visits the New York Red Bulls.