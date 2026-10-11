The story of Messi and Argentina has come to an end. Lionel Messi, 39, played his last match with the national team on Tuesday, October 6, scoring a penalty goal and providing two assists in the 3-0 victory over Benín, in a farewell friendly at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, in front of more than 80,000 people, according to AFP.

He ended his career with 208 matches and 126 goals , records for the Argentine national team, according to ESPN and AFP.

, records for the Argentine national team, according to ESPN and AFP. He won four titles with the senior national team: two Copa América titles, one Finalissima, and one World Cup.

Why it matters: This marks the end of 21 years of international career for one of the greatest players in history, who currently plays for Inter Miami and won his last Copa América in Miami Gardens, Florida.

A Fitting Farewell

Messi played the full 90 minutes. His corner kick led to the first goal, scored by Nicolás Otamendi, who also bid farewell to the national team. Then, he assisted Nico Paz for the 2-0 goal, and at 71 minutes, he sealed the win with a penalty kick to the corner: his 126th goal with Argentina, according to ESPN’s match summary.

Messi had announced his retirement on Monday, August 31, in a letter published on Instagram, according to AP. CNN en Español reported that he wrote the text on July 21, two days after losing the World Cup final, and made it public after the death of his father, Jorge Messi, on August 8. «I’m empty, I have nothing left to give, and besides, great young players are coming up who deserve to be here,» he wrote.

His Numbers with the National Team

Matches : 208, the most in Argentine history.

: 208, the most in Argentine history. Goals : 126, also a record for the country. Only Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo, with 146, has more goals with his national team, according to FotMob and the BBC.

: 126, also a record for the country. Only Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo, with 146, has more goals with his national team, according to FotMob and the BBC. Assists : 70, according to AFP; 69, according to Indian media outlet Sportstar. Assist numbers vary by source.

: 70, according to AFP; 69, according to Indian media outlet Sportstar. Assist numbers vary by source. World Cups: he played in six, from Germany 2006 to North America 2026. He scored 21 goals in World Cups, second in history behind French player Kylian Mbappé (22), according to the BBC.

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