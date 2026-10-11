Mass Shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, Leaves Nine Dead, Including Suspect
Posted on 10/10/26 at 22:02
- Nine dead, including the suspect.
- Police rule out a prolonged confrontation.
- The motive remains unclear.
A shooting inside and outside a residence in Erie, Pennsylvania, left nine people dead, including the alleged attacker, on Friday, October 9.
The attack occurred in the 700 block of Perry Street, near East Seventh Street, in a neighborhood of closely spaced homes.
Police Chief Rick Lorah described the scene as one of the most difficult of his career and noted that there was no active threat to the community. abcnews.com
As of Saturday morning, authorities had not explained the motive or publicly confirmed the relationship between the suspect and the victims.
Erie Police Clarify When the Deaths Occurred
🚨 Death toll rises to 9 in Erie, Pennsylvania mass shooting, including 2 children.
Suspected gunman found dead after police standoff.
Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah calls it the worst scene he’s encountered in nearly three decades of law enforcement.
https://t.co/Kzkk8dfdRk
— LIMON (@limondar0) October 10, 2026
Officers received the report around 4:52 p.m. after an alert from the municipal gunshot detection system ShotSpotter.
Upon arrival, they found two women seriously injured outside the residence, provided assistance, and established a perimeter around the property.
The city reported that all the deaths occurred before the police arrived; it also clarified that there were no new shots fired during the intervention. abcnews.com
Authorities attributed the subsequent loud noises to stun grenades used during the operation and rejected the idea of a prolonged confrontation.
What is Known About the Suspect in the Perry Street Attack
A neighbor described the man who was seen shooting the two women found outside, according to Lorah.
Investigators indicated that the description matched that of the alleged attacker found inside the residence when the SWAT team entered.
The suspect was found with a gun and, according to a preliminary police assessment, had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Agents continued to examine the scene and interview witnesses to reconstruct the sequence, determine responsibilities, and establish what triggered the attack.
Identification of the Victims and Pending Questions
County Coroner Lyell Cook reported that his office was beginning to confirm the identities; the names were not immediately released.
Eight people were declared dead at the scene, and another died after being taken to a hospital, according to Cook.
As of that update, the ages of all the victims and complete details about the forensic assessments had not been officially released.
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District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz was collaborating with the police, while families and the neighborhood awaited answers about what happened.
Erie Asks to Avoid Rumors and Offers Emotional Support
Authorities announced a press conference for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, local time, with additional information.
The municipality asked for caution when sharing versions, due to the harm that speculation can cause to families, residents, and emergency personnel.
For those who need emotional support, the city released the Crisis Services phone number: 814-456-2024, available to request contact with a counselor.
The investigation remained open: knowing the death toll does not yet answer questions about the motive, personal connections, and complete chronology.