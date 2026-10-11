Nine dead, including the suspect.

Police rule out a prolonged confrontation.

The motive remains unclear.

A shooting inside and outside a residence in Erie, Pennsylvania, left nine people dead, including the alleged attacker, on Friday, October 9.

The attack occurred in the 700 block of Perry Street, near East Seventh Street, in a neighborhood of closely spaced homes.

Police Chief Rick Lorah described the scene as one of the most difficult of his career and noted that there was no active threat to the community. abcnews.com

As of Saturday morning, authorities had not explained the motive or publicly confirmed the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Erie Police Clarify When the Deaths Occurred

🚨 Death toll rises to 9 in Erie, Pennsylvania mass shooting, including 2 children. Suspected gunman found dead after police standoff. Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah calls it the worst scene he’s encountered in nearly three decades of law enforcement.

https://t.co/Kzkk8dfdRk — LIMON (@limondar0) October 10, 2026



Officers received the report around 4:52 p.m. after an alert from the municipal gunshot detection system ShotSpotter.

Upon arrival, they found two women seriously injured outside the residence, provided assistance, and established a perimeter around the property.

The city reported that all the deaths occurred before the police arrived; it also clarified that there were no new shots fired during the intervention. abcnews.com

Authorities attributed the subsequent loud noises to stun grenades used during the operation and rejected the idea of a prolonged confrontation.