Brazilian Model Larissa Brito dos Santos, 25, Found Dead in Ex-Boyfriend’s Car in France
Posted on09/24/26 at 23:25
- Larissa Brito dos Santos was just 25 years old
- Her ex-boyfriend remains under investigation
- She had previously sent her mother a warning.
A homicide investigation is underway after Brazilian model Larissa Brito dos Santos, 25, was found dead on Monday, September 21, inside a car driven by her former partner, a 29-year-old French man identified as Mathieu.
According to Infobae, Clarín, and La 100, the discovery occurred during a traffic stop on the A8 highway in southeastern France. The man was detained and remains under investigation while authorities continue examining the case.
Brazilian Model Found Dead Inside Her Ex-Partner’s Car
The body of Brazilian Larissa Brito, 25, was found inside the trunk of her ex-partner’s car in France. According to the police, the young woman was dead and had been dismembered and hidden under clothes.
➡️https://t.co/kIuM5nN33Z pic.twitter.com/heanSunh7k
— Rádio Pampa (@radiopampapoa) September 24, 2026
Reports agree that Larissa Brito dos Santos’ remains were found concealed inside the vehicle. Clarín reported that they had been dismembered and placed in plastic bags in the trunk, while Infobae reported that the body showed traumatic injuries and wounds apparently caused by a sharp object.
Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli said, according to Clarín and La 100, that the injuries were consistent with a sharp object and that the body had been almost completely dismembered.
The prosecutor’s office is investigating the case, and according to Nice-Matin, cited by Infobae, one of the main hypotheses is that Larissa was killed by a former partner. Mathieu has denied the accusations.
Her Last Message Was a Warning
One element now being examined in the case is the last message Larissa sent to her mother, Liliane Brito Nogueira, before contact with her was lost.
According to the family’s account, reproduced by several media outlets, on Sunday, September 20, the young woman sent a brief but alarming message: «Mathieu is here.» After that, she stopped responding.
Liliane tried to contact her daughter and, according to her account, Mathieu responded that Larissa was sleeping. When she warned him that she would contact the police, he allegedly blocked her number.
Larissa Brito dos Santos’ Mother Says Her Daughter Wanted to End the Relationship
BRAZILIAN WOMAN DEAD IN FRANCE 🇫🇷 Larissa, a Brazilian model, went to the city of Nice after receiving an invitation to work. There, she met «Mathieu», an Algerian man, but decided to end the relationship after discovering his alleged involvement with the French mafia. pic.twitter.com/jxf1jL5lkc
— RECORD AMERICAS (@recordamericas) September 24, 2026
Larissa Brito dos Santos had been living in France for about three years, where she had moved to work as a model. According to her mother, she had been in a relationship with Mathieu for about five months before deciding to end it.
Liliane told Nice-Matin, according to information reported by Globo and Infobae, that her daughter wanted to end the relationship permanently. «He was violent with her, and she didn’t want to continue. But he didn’t accept the end of the relationship,» she said.
The mother also alleged that Mathieu had told Larissa that if she «wasn’t with him, she wouldn’t be with anyone.» These statements come from the family’s account and are among the allegations investigators will need to examine.
A Friend Had Reported Her Disappearance
Who was Larissa, this 25-year-old Brazilian woman whose body was found in a trunk on the A8? pic.twitter.com/rvFhLWIiiz
— BFM Toulon Var (@BFMVar) September 23, 2026
Before the Brazilian model was found, a man who identified himself as her friend contacted authorities to report her disappearance. According to his account, he had seen someone leaving the model’s apartment carrying several bags toward a car.
Investigators also found indications that the apartment had recently been cleaned, according to reports by Clarín and La 100. Authorities are working to determine what happened inside the apartment and reconstruct Larissa’s final hours.
The Family Seeks to Repatriate Her Body
« We will always remember her light, her joy » : who is Larissa Brito, the young Brazilian woman killed in Nice and found dead in a car trunk ?
👉https://t.co/QLrXDgxYW0 pic.twitter.com/X0XLBBpqEp
— Nice-Matin (@Nice_Matin) September 23, 2026
Authorities ordered an autopsy to officially determine the cause of death. The Brazilian Embassy in France informed the family that the procedure was scheduled for Monday, September 28.
As the investigation continues, Larissa Brito dos Santos’ family organized a fundraiser to cover the cost of repatriating her body to Brazil. «I need to see my daughter,» Liliane said, according to Globo. Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is providing consular assistance to the family.