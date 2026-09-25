Brazilian Model Larissa Brito dos Santos, 25, Found Dead in Ex-Boyfriend’s Car in France

Larissa Brito dos Santos was just 25 years old

Her ex-boyfriend remains under investigation

She had previously sent her mother a warning.

A homicide investigation is underway after Brazilian model Larissa Brito dos Santos, 25, was found dead on Monday, September 21, inside a car driven by her former partner, a 29-year-old French man identified as Mathieu.

According to Infobae, Clarín, and La 100, the discovery occurred during a traffic stop on the A8 highway in southeastern France. The man was detained and remains under investigation while authorities continue examining the case.

Brazilian Model Found Dead Inside Her Ex-Partner’s Car

The body of Brazilian Larissa Brito, 25, was found inside the trunk of her ex-partner’s car in France. According to the police, the young woman was dead and had been dismembered and hidden under clothes.

➡️https://t.co/kIuM5nN33Z pic.twitter.com/heanSunh7k — Rádio Pampa (@radiopampapoa) September 24, 2026

Reports agree that Larissa Brito dos Santos’ remains were found concealed inside the vehicle. Clarín reported that they had been dismembered and placed in plastic bags in the trunk, while Infobae reported that the body showed traumatic injuries and wounds apparently caused by a sharp object.

Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli said, according to Clarín and La 100, that the injuries were consistent with a sharp object and that the body had been almost completely dismembered.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating the case, and according to Nice-Matin, cited by Infobae, one of the main hypotheses is that Larissa was killed by a former partner. Mathieu has denied the accusations.