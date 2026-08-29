Netflix Revives the Fall of “El Chapo” Guzmán, but Changes a Key Detail of His Capture

La Captura on Netflix revives capture of El Chapo

Poncho Herrera stars in the movie

Fiction changes details from the real story

Netflix is premiering La Captura, a Mexican production that reconstructs one of the most surprising episodes in the pursuit of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán: his final arrest in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, on January 8, 2016.

Drugs, money and women? Stories about some of the most powerful cartel bosses come to life in Mundo Narco, revealing real events and testimony.

From their motivations to the fortunes they accumulated through criminal activities, each episode uncovers secrets from the underworld.

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The film, known internationally as Facing El Chapo, stars Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera and Noé Hernández, who play Arturo Carmona and Héctor Rosales, two fictional police officers placed at the center of a story inspired by real events.

Directed by Chava Cartas, the production shifts the focus away from the drug lord and onto the officers who unexpectedly found themselves face-to-face with the then-leader of the Sinaloa Cartel after what initially seemed like a routine pursuit.

Héctor Kotsifakis plays Guzmán in a story that combines documented events with dramatized elements. That distinction is key: Netflix is not presenting a documentary about the capture, but rather a fictional story built around the operation.

The Escape That Ended With “El Chapo” Face-to-Face With a Patrol Car

The story begins during the so-called Operation Black Swan, when Mexican forces raided a home in Los Mochis where authorities had located Guzmán after weeks of surveillance.

“El Chapo” initially managed to escape with Jorge Iván “El Cholo” Gastélum through a tunnel connected to the drainage system. After traveling approximately 1.5 kilometers, both men surfaced and looked for vehicles to continue their escape.

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After abandoning a first vehicle, they ended up traveling in a red Ford Focus that had been reported stolen. A Federal Police patrol spotted the vehicle and began pursuing it without initially knowing who was inside.

When officers finally stopped them, they discovered that they had Mexico’s most wanted drug trafficker in front of them, just six months after his spectacular escape from the maximum-security Altiplano prison.

Bribes, Threats and Critical Hours Inside a Motel

Because of the risk that armed men might attempt to rescue Guzmán, the officers were instructed to temporarily take the detainees to a motel while they waited for reinforcements to arrive.

A photograph taken there would become another iconic image from the operation: Guzmán appears handcuffed and sitting on the edge of a bed after an escape that had begun hours earlier inside the drainage system.

According to testimony released later, the drug trafficker allegedly offered millions of dollars, properties and other benefits in exchange for his freedom. The officers rejected the offer and kept him in custody.

The tension of those hours is one of the driving forces behind La Captura on Netflix, which explores the dilemma faced by police officers who unexpectedly came up against the economic power and violence attributed to one of the most powerful drug traffickers of his era.