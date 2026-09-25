Iran Offers U.S. 7-Day Truce to Reopen Strait of Hormuz and Restart Talks

Iran is proposing a 7-day truce, economic relief, and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as part of a new diplomatic plan.

Washington has not accepted the proposal and could reject it or seek changes to its terms.

Iran has proposed to the United States a seven-day ceasefire plan that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and renewed negotiations, according to EFE.

Why it matters: The proposal creates a possible diplomatic path, but it requires significant concessions from Washington and does not yet constitute an agreement between the two governments.

Iran Puts Three Key Conditions on the Table for 7-Day Truce

Masoud Pezeshkian denies that Iran wants a nuclear bomb. «Absolutely not. Absolutely not,» replied the Iranian president, who stated that a religious decree by the supreme leader prohibits nuclear weapons. https://t.co/xw8q4xFxXj — El Nuevo País (@ElNuevoPais2026) September 25, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is prepared to begin implementing the plan as soon as Washington accepts it.

The proposal revives elements of a memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries in June but compresses the timeline and changes the sequence of steps.

The conditions: The United States would release at least $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets, ease sanctions on Iranian oil, and end its naval blockade of Iran.

During those seven days, hostilities would also stop on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz at the end of the seventh day.