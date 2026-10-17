Iowa’s Rural Voters Turning Away from Trump: Diesel and Tariffs Create Democratic Opportunity
Posted on 10/17/26 at 07:03
- Agricultural costs are pressuring the farming industry.
- Democrats are competing for traditionally Republican territory.
- Polls show differences between contests.
The rising cost of diesel fuel and trade tensions are eroding the confidence of Iowa farmers, a state that has supported Donald Trump in three consecutive presidential elections.
With less than three weeks to go before the November 3 elections, economic discontent is giving Democrats an opportunity to regain ground.
Matt Russell, executive director of the Iowa Farmers Union, told EFE that he perceives a greater willingness in rural areas to consider Democratic candidates.
His diagnosis describes a shift in mood, although it does not yet demonstrate a widespread electoral break with Republicans.
Diesel and Fertilizers Squeeze Agricultural Profits
Trump, diesel, tariffs… Iowa’s rural vote starts to point towards Democrats https://t.co/rlAxIgYMH9
— el Nuevo Herald (@elnuevoherald) October 16, 2026
Ryan Marquardt, a fifth-generation farmer, told EFE that he started the season with expensive fertilizers and now faces additional pressure from fuel costs.
His farm combines cattle with corn, soybean, and hay crops, activities whose costs condition the profitability of each season.
Marquardt fears that diesel expenses will offset the gains seen in some agricultural prices during the summer.
Uncertainty persists as the harvest ends: selling at a higher price may be insufficient if producing and harvesting crops costs even more.
Tariffs Fuel Discontent with Trump
Russell attributes part of the difficulties to the tariff policy, which, according to his assessment, harms the income obtained from various agricultural products.
The leader considers that government decisions have deepened a crisis that cannot be explained solely by climate or economic cycles.
He expects that new leadership, Republican or Democratic, will collaborate to strengthen rural communities.
Trade pressure also appears in Reuters’ analysis of Iowa, where tariffs and the war with Iran complicate the Republican landscape.
Iowa Polls Show Opportunities, but No Guaranteed Victories
The Marist poll conducted from October 8 to 11 puts Democratic candidate Rob Sand seven points ahead of Republican Zach Lahn for governor.
In the Senate contest, Josh Turek leads Ashley Hinson by three points among likely voters.
However, this group has a margin of error of 6.6 points, which requires caution when interpreting narrow differences.
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Additionally, Republicans maintain a three-point advantage in the generic question about Congress; the scenario does not show a uniform Democratic advance.
Fewer Signs of Support Do Not Equal Lost Votes
Marquardt observes fewer pro-Trump signs on rural roads, as he told EFE, but this perception does not replace an electoral measurement.
It also does not allow us to determine how many former supporters will change parties, choose different candidates depending on the position, or abstain.
For Republicans, the challenge is to respond to the economic deterioration described by producers accustomed to working with tight margins.
For Democrats, the opportunity will depend on converting that discontent into participation and votes, a difference that only the polls will resolve.