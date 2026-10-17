Agricultural costs are pressuring the farming industry.

Democrats are competing for traditionally Republican territory.

Polls show differences between contests.

The rising cost of diesel fuel and trade tensions are eroding the confidence of Iowa farmers, a state that has supported Donald Trump in three consecutive presidential elections.

With less than three weeks to go before the November 3 elections, economic discontent is giving Democrats an opportunity to regain ground.

Matt Russell, executive director of the Iowa Farmers Union, told EFE that he perceives a greater willingness in rural areas to consider Democratic candidates.

His diagnosis describes a shift in mood, although it does not yet demonstrate a widespread electoral break with Republicans.

Diesel and Fertilizers Squeeze Agricultural Profits

Trump, diesel, tariffs… Iowa’s rural vote starts to point towards Democrats https://t.co/rlAxIgYMH9 — el Nuevo Herald (@elnuevoherald) October 16, 2026



Ryan Marquardt, a fifth-generation farmer, told EFE that he started the season with expensive fertilizers and now faces additional pressure from fuel costs.

His farm combines cattle with corn, soybean, and hay crops, activities whose costs condition the profitability of each season.

Marquardt fears that diesel expenses will offset the gains seen in some agricultural prices during the summer.

Uncertainty persists as the harvest ends: selling at a higher price may be insufficient if producing and harvesting crops costs even more.