Trump toughens his electoral speech.

Democrats lead legislative forecasts.

Congress defines its agenda.

Donald Trump described the November 3 midterm elections as the most important of his political life on Monday.

The president closed his campaign alongside the Lincoln Memorial’s reflecting pool in Washington as Republicans try to maintain control of Congress.

During his speech, he combined attacks on Democrats with a defense of the changes he has promoted in the capital and the White House.

His message came at a difficult time for the administration: consulted electoral forecasts give the opposition an advantage in both chambers.

Attacks on Abdul El-Sayed Mark the End

Trump calls legislative elections the «most important» in his history dlvr.​it/TW92Vj #NDigital https://t.co/p9Ot9m4kys — N Digital (@nuriapiera) November 2, 2026



Trump described Democratic candidates as radical and dangerous, and again resorted to accusations of religious extremism without presenting evidence.

Among the targets of these allegations is Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for the Senate in Michigan, whom he has called a «jihadist» during the campaign.

The president has also linked him, without credible foundation, to the Muslim Brotherhood, mixing political attacks with references to his religious identity.