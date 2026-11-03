Trump Calls Midterm Elections Historic as Republican Majority Hangs in Balance
Posted on 11/03/26 at 08:30
- Trump toughens his electoral speech.
- Democrats lead legislative forecasts.
- Congress defines its agenda.
Donald Trump described the November 3 midterm elections as the most important of his political life on Monday.
The president closed his campaign alongside the Lincoln Memorial’s reflecting pool in Washington as Republicans try to maintain control of Congress.
During his speech, he combined attacks on Democrats with a defense of the changes he has promoted in the capital and the White House.
His message came at a difficult time for the administration: consulted electoral forecasts give the opposition an advantage in both chambers.
Attacks on Abdul El-Sayed Mark the End
Trump calls legislative elections the «most important» in his history dlvr.it/TW92Vj #NDigital https://t.co/p9Ot9m4kys
— N Digital (@nuriapiera) November 2, 2026
Trump described Democratic candidates as radical and dangerous, and again resorted to accusations of religious extremism without presenting evidence.
Among the targets of these allegations is Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for the Senate in Michigan, whom he has called a «jihadist» during the campaign.
The president has also linked him, without credible foundation, to the Muslim Brotherhood, mixing political attacks with references to his religious identity.
These statements constitute accusations by the president; they do not establish proven links between the candidate and extremist organizations and should not be presented as facts.
What the Forecasts Say About Congress
The Decision Desk HQ model consulted on Monday assigned an 84% probability to the Democrats recovering the House of Representatives.
For the Senate, the same forecast calculated a 65% chance of a Democratic majority, with a projection of 52 seats.
These figures express probabilities of controlling each chamber. They do not represent percentages of voting intention or anticipated election results.
Although the scenario favors the opposition, the model maintains options for a Republican victory: the definition will depend on the votes and their count.
What Trump Has at Stake in the Midterm Elections
Citizens will elect the 435 members of the House of Representatives and dispute 35 Senate seats, in addition to governorships and local offices.
The result will determine the balance of power in Washington during the last two years of Trump’s current presidential term.
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Losing the Republican majority could hinder the approval of his initiatives and strengthen the legislative oversight capacity of the Democrats.
Therefore, although the presidency is not on the ballot, the election represents a decisive test for the continuity of his agenda.
What Voters Should Review Before Tuesday
The federal election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, but the schedules and procedures depend on each state and locality.
The Federal Election Commission recommends consulting state or local election offices directly to resolve doubts about voting places and times.
Voters must also verify the identification requirements corresponding to their state before going to the polls.
Reviewing a sample ballot allows voters to know in advance the local candidacies and proposals that will appear along with the congressional contests.
SOURCE: EFE