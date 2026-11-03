The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to set aside thousands of California mail-in ballots.

California challenged the reliability of the federal government’s voter list.

Lower courts rejected the request, and the Supreme Court has now declined to intervene.

The Trump administration asked the US Supreme Court on Monday, November 2, to order California to set aside mail-in ballots associated with more than 20,000 registered voters whose citizenship federal authorities questioned. The Supreme Court subsequently rejected the emergency request.

The petition came one day before the midterm elections, after lower federal courts refused to impose the measure on California, according to Reuters.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) argued that the individuals identified might not be US citizens and sought to have their eligibility verified before their ballots were counted.

The administration’s request sought to temporarily exclude the disputed ballots from the count pending verification. The allegations did not constitute a judicial finding that those individuals had voted illegally.

Why Did Trump Challenge 20,000 California Mail-In Ballots?

🔴 The Trump administration requested the U.S. Supreme Court to order the state of California to set aside 20,000 electoral ballots that, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), were sent by mail by people not authorized to vote. https://t.co/E9b8YvHoHK — ICN.Digital (@ICNDigital) November 2, 2026

The dispute began with a list compiled by federal authorities using voter registration records and citizenship information.

The Justice Department filed its lawsuit on October 15 and subsequently requested that ballots associated with the individuals on the list be kept separate from other votes.

California challenged the reliability of the federal government’s allegations. According to the California Attorney General’s Office, the list could include eligible US citizens.

The distinction is critical: appearing on a list of suspected voting irregularities does not establish that an individual is ineligible to vote.